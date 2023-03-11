A strange video is going viral over social media showing worms raining from the skies in Beijing, the capital city of China. After the instance, some reports state that Beijing would now see its people carry umbrellas to the roadway to prevent getting hit by the bizarre rain.

The phrase “rain of worms”, which was used to promote the video on social media led many people to believe that worms have actually fallen from the sky.

Several suggestions have started to appear online to help solve the mystery, but the Chinese authorities have not yet explained the reason behind the bizarre phenomenon.

Some people speculated that the mysterious worms may actually be poplar flowers, a common tree in the region that is loaded with seeds and whose flowers are frequently mistaken for caterpillars.

According to a potential interpretation, the worms were blown toward Beijing by a strong wind. The scientific publication Mother Nature Network backed this claim by explaining that these kinds of animal incidents frequently happen after a storm.

According to The Scientific Journal of the Mother Nature Network, such encounters with animals happen after a storm when wind or a whirlpool carries bugs miles away.

However, a Chinese journalist Shen Shiwei pointed out that the video was fake and that the city of Beijing had witnessed no rainfall in recent times. “I’m in Beijing and this video is fake. Beijing hasn’t got rainfall these days,” he said.

Some netizens called the video a ‘prank’. One of the users said that the worms were just on the car and not on the sidewalks. Hence the video was a prank.

They are just on the cars.

Nothing on the sidewalk.



Others, however, said that the scene of falling worms was quite normal and that it happens every spring. A few others also made fun of the event speculating that falling worms were probable dinner of the Chinese people.

Reportedly, none of the Chinese official authorities have commented on the issue till now.