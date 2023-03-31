Stones pelted at Ram Navami procession in Mumbai’s Malad suburb, third attack reported from Maharashtra, 300 booked, 20 detained

Several injuries were reported after a Ram Navami procession in the Malvai region of Mumbai’s Malad suburb was attacked by an Islamist mob as it passed by a Masjid near gate no. 7 area. The Islamists attacked the procession by pelting stones and also forced the loudspeakers to be shut in the area.

According to the ANI report, only one man was injured. However, a report by Free Press Journal suggests that a total of seven persons have been seriously injured in the incident. One of the locals identified as Tajindar Tiwana revealed that the loudspeakers were shut by the Hindus way before it reached the area near Masjid. However, the Muslims still attacked the procession and pelted stones at it as it passed by the Masjid.

#UPDATE | Mumbai: 20 people detained after a scuffle occurred yesterday between two groups during ‘Rama Navami’ Shobha Yatra in Malad’s Malvani area. Situation was tense for a while but it is under control now. Case filed against more than 300 unidentified people for jeopardising… https://t.co/uOurRP6BK7 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

The Mumbai police was informed by the locals after which they reached the spot and controled the situation. “Tension prevailed for some time during the Ram Navami procession in Malvani area but the police handled it & the situation is under control. One person suffered minor injuries in the incident. Legal action is being taken and further probe is underway,” confirmed Ajay Bansal, DCP Mumbai.

The Police also informed that around 20 people have been detained in the case of attack which is said to have happened after the two groups engaged in a scuffle during the ‘Ram Navami’ Shobha Yatra in Malad’s Malvani area. “Case filed against more than 300 unidentified people for jeopardising the atmosphere in the area. The situation was tense for a while but it is under control now,” the Police said.

Violence broke out in Ram Mandir area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Similar violence was reported from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Ram Navami. Violent clashes broke between two groups at the Kiradpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, videos of which emerged showing that the decorations outside Ram Mandir in the area were attacked by a violent mob on Wednesday night.

The mob attacked outer side of the Ram Mandir and also vandalised several vehicles parked in the area including the police vehicles. As reported earlier, the mob executed the attack in presence of the police officers and also set police vans on fire.

CCTV footage of Islamist mob attacking & burning down police vehicle outside the only #RamMandir in a Muslim dominated area of Kiradpura, Ch. Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. How come they were prepared with stones and other weapons on the night of Ramnavmi?#SambhajinagarTempleAttack pic.twitter.com/Sr7griFwbI — Namo Warriors Pune (@PuneNamo) March 30, 2023

The clashes started after a fight broke out between two people outside a Ram Mandir in the area. The situation worsened when more people arrived at the scene and started throwing stones at one another, according to the police, who also confirmed that the crowd set many police and public vehicles on fire outside the temple.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MP from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Imtiaz Jaleel released a video claiming that the inside of Ram temple was not attacked but only the outer portion was attacked. He also appealed to everyone to maintain peace and order. In another such video, Jaleel could be heard saying that “this is the month of Ramzan and we should celebrate it peacefully together.”

The Police have filed an FIR in the case and have booked around 400 to 500 unidentified people. Further investigations in the case are underway.

Ram Navmi procession attacked in Paldhi, Jalgaon

Also in Paldhi region in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a fight broke out between two groups when DJ music was played as a religious procession passed by a mosque in Paldhi. The Police have so far made 45 arrests and registered two FIRs in the case.

Ram Navami or the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar year. On that day, Hindus seek blessings from Lord Rama, provide food to the needy, perform rituals, take out processions and so on.

Last year, several such Ram Navami processions were attacked by Muslims as they passed through the so-called ‘Muslim dominated areas’, leading to stone pelting, targeted attacks, arson and vandalism. Last year, stone pelting, arson and violence were witnessed in 5 Indian states namely, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Karnataka.