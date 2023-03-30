On 30th March 2023, a procession of Ram Navami was taken out in Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Rama Navami. Earlier on Monday (March 27), the Office of the Police Commissioner (north-west Delhi) denied permission for carrying out an idol procession during Ram Navami in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

However, Hindus in Jahangirpuri peacefully carried out a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami. Notably, a heavy police force was deployed in Jahangirpuri at the time of this procession. The deployed police force was seen protecting the processions.

Delhi | A procession is being taken out in Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Rama Navami. pic.twitter.com/iIHVokZZb0 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

On 27th March 2023, a Hindu devotee requested permission to organise the annual event but it was turned down by the police, citing the law and order situation.

“I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ramnavami Mahotsav on 30.03.23 has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from a law and order point of view,” the police said in a statement.

As soon as the pictures of Hindus celebrating Ram Navami in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi were reported, some Muslims on Twitter got triggered and started citing the recently imposed ban. Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema tweeted, “What is this?” as she quoted an earlier news update of the imposed ban along with the news of the Ram Navami celebrations by Hindus.

Dr, Meraj Hussain posted, “According to today’s Indian Express, the police did not give permission for both the Ram Navami procession and Ramzan prayer in Jahangirpuri, but today ANI is telling that Ram Navami procession was taken out in Jahangirpuri. Delhi police, Please tell me whether there was permission to take out this procession?”

One Omar posted, “See how they got their way even after being denied police permission to hold a rally?”

See how they got their way even after being denied police permission to hold a rally? https://t.co/24wCMxCMH4 — Omar (@omar1618) March 30, 2023

Violence at Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti in 2022

On April 16 last year, a Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Muslim mob in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. The procession was moving peacefully but was stopped by one Ansar Sheikh and his accomplice near the Jama Masjid.

They initiated an argument, which quickly escalated into stone-pelting, resulting in a stampede in the procession. According to the FIR, the police attempted to take control of the situation, but Islamists disregarded the orders and set vehicles on fire.

They also pelted stones and glass bottles at the Hindu devotees. Later, a video of one Muslim man named Sonu Chikna, firing shots at the procession, went viral on social media.