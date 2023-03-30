Thursday, March 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRam Navami procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri angers Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema, other Muslim users
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ram Navami procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri angers Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema, other Muslim users

Heavy deployment of police was done in Jahangirpuri where violent clashes took place on Hanuman Jayanti last year.

OpIndia Staff
jahangirpuri
Ram Navami procession in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
2

On 30th March 2023, a procession of Ram Navami was taken out in Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Rama Navami. Earlier on Monday (March 27), the Office of the Police Commissioner (north-west Delhi) denied permission for carrying out an idol procession during Ram Navami in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

However, Hindus in Jahangirpuri peacefully carried out a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami. Notably, a heavy police force was deployed in Jahangirpuri at the time of this procession. The deployed police force was seen protecting the processions.

On 27th March 2023, a Hindu devotee requested permission to organise the annual event but it was turned down by the police, citing the law and order situation.

“I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ramnavami Mahotsav on 30.03.23 has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from a law and order point of view,” the police said in a statement.

As soon as the pictures of Hindus celebrating Ram Navami in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi were reported, some Muslims on Twitter got triggered and started citing the recently imposed ban. Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema tweeted, “What is this?” as she quoted an earlier news update of the imposed ban along with the news of the Ram Navami celebrations by Hindus.

Dr, Meraj Hussain posted, “According to today’s Indian Express, the police did not give permission for both the Ram Navami procession and Ramzan prayer in Jahangirpuri, but today ANI is telling that Ram Navami procession was taken out in Jahangirpuri. Delhi police, Please tell me whether there was permission to take out this procession?”

One Omar posted, “See how they got their way even after being denied police permission to hold a rally?”

Violence at Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti in 2022

On April 16 last year, a Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Muslim mob in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. The procession was moving peacefully but was stopped by one Ansar Sheikh and his accomplice near the Jama Masjid.

They initiated an argument, which quickly escalated into stone-pelting, resulting in a stampede in the procession. According to the FIR, the police attempted to take control of the situation, but Islamists disregarded the orders and set vehicles on fire.

They also pelted stones and glass bottles at the Hindu devotees. Later, a video of one Muslim man named Sonu Chikna, firing shots at the procession, went viral on social media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsram navami, jahangirpuri, jahangirpuri violence
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From being coerced to implicate Modi to fake cases HM Amit Shah narrates how political vendetta against the then Gujarat CM panned out

Anurag -
Amit Shah minced no words as he tore down the allegations by opposition leader on various issues including but not limited to Rahul Gandhi's conviction, Arvind Kejriwal's allegations and upcoming elections.
News Reports

Digvijay Singh thanks German Foreign Ministry for pointing out that Rahul Gandhi can still appeal against his conviction, which he hasn’t done yet

Sanghamitra -
It is strange how the Congress party's senior leaders are just desperately busy using the disqualification to gain media attention and gather political support. It is as if some people in the party WANT Rahul Gandhi to stay disqualified.

Lalit Modi to sue ‘Pappu’ Rahul Gandhi in UK court for his ‘Modi surname people are thieves’ remark, read details

Govt of Pakistan Twitter handle withheld in India

NPCI says no extra burden on customers after introducing interchange fee on select UPI transactions, here is what you need to know

Amritpal Singh releases a video while on the run, calls for a massive Sikh gathering on Baisakhi

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,376FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com