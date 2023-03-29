Singer Samar Singh absconding after the death of actress Akanksha Dubey, had campaigned for Akhilesh Yadav, sang songs for SP

On Sunday, March 26, Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead at a hotel room in Varanasi in a suspected suicide case. She had attended a party that night and, according to the authorities, committed suicide after that. Her co-stars and family, however, contend that there was more to her demise. The allegation against the Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh was made by Akanksha Dubey’s mother Madhu Dubey, and a case was subsequently lodged against them. The well-known Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey had a sizable Instagram fan base.

Madhu Dubey, the mother of Akanksha Dubey, has made several allegations against both the brothers including torturing the daughter, and not giving money for work. The UP Police team is looking for both. It is learnt that Samar Singh is close to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Madhu Dubey denied the claim of Akanksha’s suicide in front of the media. She said that Akanksha had made her career after suffering a lot. She cannot commit suicide. Samar Singh and his brother threatened to kill her daughter said, Madhu. According to Madhu Dubey, Samar Singh threatened to kill her daughter on March 21 and she was found dead on March 25 in a hotel in Sarnath, Varanasi.

Akanksha Dubey’s mother has filed a case against singer Samar Singh, his brother Sanjay Singh and two others at the Sarnath police station. The police is looking for him since the case was registered. Meanwhile, Samar Singh’s SP connection has come to the fore.

शानदार गीत सिंगर समर सिंह के द्वारा



जात धर्म को छोड़ विकास पे वोट मराई रे.!

मजदूर किसान गरीब आके बटन दबाई रे..!!

सपा आई रे अब सपा आई रे pic.twitter.com/rnxABfmdQN — Neeraj Yadav (@NeerajYd8181) February 13, 2022

Samar Singh, a resident of the Mehnagar area of ​​Azamgarh, sings Bhojpuri songs. Samar has also acted in Bhojpuri films. He is considered close to SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. He has sung many songs for SP. Samar Singh sang songs for SP even during the UP assembly elections in 2022.

Reports even went as far as to say that at several places he sought votes for the SP candidates. The song ‘Sapa Ayee Re…’ sung by him went viral., which was played a lot in Samajwadi Party programs and is still played today.

Samar Singh recently sang songs on the occasion of Holi. His picture was put on the poster of the song along with Akhilesh Yadav. SP workers were promoting these songs as Samajwadi Holi songs.

Not only this, but Samar Singh’s Twitter account also has his picture with Akhilesh in the cover photo. However, in his bio, he has written only Bhojpuri actor and singer.