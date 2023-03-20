Monday, March 20, 2023
Sikhs protest outside British High Commission in New Delhi over the pulling down of the Indian flag, chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai

The demonstrations by Sikhs came a day after the British Government allowed violent protests outside the Indian High Commission in London in which the Indian Flag was pulled down from the mast and a Khalistani flag was put in its place.

Hundreds of Sikhs gathered outside the British High Commission in New Delhi today waving Indian Flags and chanting slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

This comes a day after the British Government allowed violent protests outside the Indian High Commission in London in which the Indian Flag was pulled down from the mast and a Khalistani flag was put in its place. New Delhi immediately took cognizance of the matter and summoned the British High Commissioner late in the evening of Sunday.

The protests outside the British High Commission are seen by many Indians as the commensurate answer to the British indifference to the attack on Indian High Commission in London.

Following the attack on the Indian High Commission and the visible lack of effort by British law enforcement agencies to stop the wrongdoing, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a strongly worded statement. The statement read “An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. India finds unacceptable the indifference of UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK”

UK’s High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, tweeted, “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London – totally unacceptable.”

India however responded by putting an even bigger flag at its High Commission.

It must be noted that this was not the first time the British government was a mute spectator to violent protests outside Indian Mission in London. In September 2019, the Indian High Commission in London witnessed an attack after protests over the abrogation of Article 370. A 10,000-strong mob of British Pakistanis marched in London as part of the ‘Kashmir Freedom March’ and then launched an attack at the building. Several windows and window panes were smashed by the attackers

OpIndia Staff
