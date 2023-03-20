Hundreds of Sikhs gathered outside the British High Commission in New Delhi today waving Indian Flags and chanting slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

Sikhs at British Highcommision Delhi pic.twitter.com/YevLutaftP — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 20, 2023

This comes a day after the British Government allowed violent protests outside the Indian High Commission in London in which the Indian Flag was pulled down from the mast and a Khalistani flag was put in its place. New Delhi immediately took cognizance of the matter and summoned the British High Commissioner late in the evening of Sunday.

#WATCH | United Kingdom: Khalistani elements attempt to pull down the Indian flag but the flag was rescued by Indian security personnel at the High Commission of India, London.



(Source: MATV, London)



(Note: Abusive language at the end) pic.twitter.com/QP30v6q2G0 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

The protests outside the British High Commission are seen by many Indians as the commensurate answer to the British indifference to the attack on Indian High Commission in London.

भारत माता की जय। भारत मेरा देश अखंड भारत था, है और हमेशा रहेगा। मैं उन लोगों का विरोध करती हूँ जो अखंड भारत को तोड़ना चाहते हैं और नफ़रत फैलाने की कोशिश करते हैं। हम सभी एक हैं और एक ही रहेंगे। भारत मेरा है मेरा ही रहेगा।भारत माता की हमेशा जय 🙏🙏❤️❤️🙏🙏 — SURINDER JEET KAUR (ਸੁਰਿੰਦਰ ਜੀਤ ਕੌਰ) सुरिंदर जीत (@ACP_SURINDER_K) March 20, 2023

Following the attack on the Indian High Commission and the visible lack of effort by British law enforcement agencies to stop the wrongdoing, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a strongly worded statement. The statement read “An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. India finds unacceptable the indifference of UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK”

UK’s High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, tweeted, “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London – totally unacceptable.”

I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London – totally unacceptable. — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) March 19, 2023

India however responded by putting an even bigger flag at its High Commission.

India gives back to vandals Khalistanis .. Now a bigger flag is in place at Indian mission in London pic.twitter.com/SapoAHmSmt — Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) March 19, 2023

It must be noted that this was not the first time the British government was a mute spectator to violent protests outside Indian Mission in London. In September 2019, the Indian High Commission in London witnessed an attack after protests over the abrogation of Article 370. A 10,000-strong mob of British Pakistanis marched in London as part of the ‘Kashmir Freedom March’ and then launched an attack at the building. Several windows and window panes were smashed by the attackers