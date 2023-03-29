In the Bettiah district of Bihar, a woman from Bengal has accused a school director named Afroz Akhtar of molesting and harassing her. The complainant is in charge of the management at the Central School, a private school, in Narkatiaganj, which comes under the Shikarpur police precinct. In her complaint to Bettiah SP, the woman claims that Afroz repeatedly attempts to misbehave with her.

The Central School teacher who filed the complaint is a resident of Rangali Rangaliat village in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal, and she is working at the school at Hardiya Chowk of Narkatiaganj for the last seven months. According to her complaint, the school’s director, Afroz, allegedly called her to Bettiah and promised to pay her Rs 25,000 per month in salary and an additional Rs 10,000 for food and other expenses. She had been employed by the school for seven months where she has been performing managerial duties, however, the complainant claimed that she has only received 65,000 rupees in total so far.

The complainant alleged that accused Afroz would molest her whenever she would ask for her salary. Afroz allegedly threatened the victim if she resists his acts while holding her hand inside the school. Afroz often tells her that “You always focus on school…. When will you love me?” On asking for the payment of her salary, Afroz says, “First give a kiss and then I will give the salary.” The accused school director even retorted that she have been called for two ‘works’ but she have been doing only one.

The woman also said that Afroz has the protection of local leaders, and he said that she can’t do anything to her by going to the police.

According to Bettiah SP Upendra Nath Verma, the Shikarpur police station has initiated an investigation after receiving the victim’s complaint. He added that action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation. On the other hand, the allegations that the woman undertaking managerial duties have been dismissed by the school’s director as baseless. According to Afroz, the complainant left the school 15 days prior adding that her salary has also been paid. The accused claimed that within a week, the remaining 11,000 rupees will also be given to her.