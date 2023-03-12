On 12th March 2023, Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav filed a complaint against folk artists from Vrindavan on charges of theft of costly items worth Rs 5 lakhs from his residence in Patna. Tej Pratap Yadav’s assistant Misaal Sinha lodged an FIR in this regard.

Misaal Sinha alleged in the FIR that the folk artists who were called to perform during the lathmaar Holi celebrations held at the minister’s residence on 9th March 2023 carried out the theft on the same day before leaving for Vrindavan.

Bihar Min Tej Pratap Yadav’s assistant M Sinha registered FIR against theft at Minister’s residence. He alleged that artists from Vrindavan who were called to perform for the festival of Holi at his residence carried out the theft. Police have initiated a probe into the case.… https://t.co/liW5btHXwc pic.twitter.com/B56xlzJWsT — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

The complaint alleges that valuable items worth Rs 5 lakh, including a laptop, were stolen from the house. The FIR names Deepak Kumar and five other artists, called for the event, as suspects in the theft. Strangely, apart from the laptop, the complaint does not give any details of other items stolen.

Misaal Sinha wrote in the complaint that the artists fled from the house on 9 March without informing anyone, and the theft of valuable items worth around Rs 5 lakh was discovered the next day. He also wrote that Tej Pratap Yadav called Deepak Kumar on 10 March to talk to him about the theft, but after that, Deepak and his friends are regularly calling the minister on his phone and issuing threats.

The police have confirmed receiving the complaint but didn’t give any detail about the stolen items. After the FIR was filed, police from the secretariate police station reached Tej Pratap Yadav’s house at 3 Strand Road in Patna and conducted an investigation.

Before this incident, a mobile phone was stolen from the house earlier, and a case was filed against a person named Chandan, who worked at the minister’s residence.

It is notable that Tej Pratap Yadav organized Holi celebrations in Vrindavan style at his Patna residence. He hosted a grand Ras Leela from 5th March to 8th March 2023. For this, artists were invited from Vrindavan. Tej Pratap Yadav shared this information in a tweet that he posted on 4th March 2023.

On 9th March 2023, Tej Pratap Yadav was seen celebrating the lathmaar Holi with the artists from Vrindavan. A video of the celebration also appeared on social media in which Tej Pratap Yadav, dressed as Krishna, was seen celebrating lathmaar Holi with the artists.

#WATCH | Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav celebrates the traditional Lathmaar #Holi at his official residence in Patna. pic.twitter.com/E9kQH3PIs2 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Now, Yadav’s assistant has lodged an FIR against the artists invited by the minister to perform in the Holi celebrations he hosted at his official residence.

The cabinet minister of the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department in the Government of Bihar often makes it to the news for reasons very different from other politicians.

On 22nd February 2023, he cycled to his office after Samajwadi Party’s founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav allegedly appeared in his dream. It is notable that the cycle is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party. In October 2022, he claimed that he remembered Sai Baba from the bottom of his heart and the holy ashes (bhabhuti) from Shirdi’s Sai Baba temple reached him the next day.

Tej Pratap Yadav is a very religious person and often describes himself as a devotee of various Hindu gods. In the past, he had said that he is Lord Krishna who will bring change to Bihar. He often dresses up like Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, and other Hindu gods and saints.