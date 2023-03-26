A transgender ‘woman’ has alleged that she was humiliated because a female transportation security administration (TSA) agent hit ‘her’ testicles and questioned ‘her’ for having a penis at the John F. Kennedy airport. The unidentified transgender person posted ‘her’ sobbing selfies on social media to vent out ‘her’ emotions. In these posts, ‘she’ wrote about what she calls the humiliation she had to face. However, these posts were later deleted.

The transgender woman was allegedly assaulted at the JFK airport. Image Source: NY Post

This person represents the strange and bizarre phenomenon in the woke culture, where people can assume any gender even without undergoing any medical procedure for sex change. In general, a trans woman will mean a former biological man who has undergone surgery and hormonal therapy to transition to a woman. But in this case, this person is a ‘transgender woman’ just because (s)he claims to be a woman, while ‘she’ retains male genitalia. In western woke countries, referring to such a ‘woman’ as a man is considered a crime, where legal actions can be taken, apart from being cancelled by the left-liberals.

Posting a photograph of ‘her’ while crying near a bathroom at the airport, ‘she’ wrote in the caption, “Hi! So a TSA agent at JFK airport punched me in the genitalia, yelled at me for having a penis (?), and humiliated me in front of everyone after I told her to please stop.”

The transgender woman posted a crying selfie after getting humiliated. Image Source: NY Post

(S)he added, “She followed me into the women’s bathroom and began talking about me to a coworker while I sobbed in a stall. Does anyone know what I can do?”

In the next post, ‘she’ wrote, “My balls still hurt so bad.” ‘She’ did not want the TSA agent to be fired, ‘she’ said in a separate post, but wanted “her educated and the entirety of TSA abolished altogether.”

The transgender woman later deleted her social media posts. Image Source: NY Post

After ‘her’ security check, ‘she’ headed to the woman’s bathroom and the security agent who hit her testicles followed her. ‘She’ said that while ‘she’ was weeping in a stall, ‘she’ heard the agent talking about ‘her’ with a colleague.

JFK airport replied to the transgender woman’s post and apologised. The JFK airport said in the reply, “We apologize again for your experience. Your comments have been noted and shared.”

It is notable that in New York, a person can use a public bathroom of any gender, regardless of their biological gender. According to a law passed in 2016, a man can enter the woman’s bathroom if he claims that his gender is woman, even if he has not undergone any sex-change procedure and retains the body of a male including the genitalia. Such laws have been passed in several states in the USA, and in several countries in Europe.

While the law of gender-neutral bathrooms works both ways, it is rare for a biological woman claiming to be a man to use men’s bathrooms.

A law passed in 2021 also allows US citizens to change their gender on their passports, without the need for medical documents.

However, this woke phenomenon is facing backlash in some quarters, mostly in sports, where men claiming to be women or who transitioned to women are not allowed to participate in female sports events. Just two days ago, World Athletics, the international governing organisation for athletics, banned transgender women who have been through male puberty from competing in the female category at international events. The governing body of the organisation stated that men who became ‘women’ have been banned from women’s events to “protect the future of the female category” in sports.