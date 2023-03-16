On Tuesday, March 14, a case of rape of a minor girl from the Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh has come to light. According to the police, the incident reportedly happened on the night of Tuesday (March 14) when the victim, who is from a Dalit family, had reportedly gone to defecate in an open field with her mother. The accused raped the minor girl and also brutally thrashed the mother who sought to prevent the accused from abducting her daughter.

The accused identified as Taslim, Arif, Abrar and Israr, have been booked for rape and assault. The police have also invoked relevant sections of the POCSO Act in the case. While the three accused- Taslim, Arif and Israr have been arrested and sent to jail, the police are on the lookout for Abrar.

According to authorities, when the mother-daughter duo went to defecate on Tuesday night, the four accused approached them. As they tried to take the minor girl forcibly, the victim’s mother attempted to intercede and stop them. The accused then brutally thrashed the mother, because of which she fainted and fell on the ground. The accused then dragged the victim to a deserted area where they took turns to rape her.

When the mother regained consciousness, she began crying for assistance. Her son arrived at the scene after hearing her screams. He then summoned his neighbours. The accused ran as the locals approached. The son picked up his mother and sister and took them home. The villagers, meanwhile, began searching for the accused and eventually found them hiding. They grabbed them and beat them up severely. While Abrar managed to escape, the other three accused were handed over to the police.

On Wednesday, the victim’s brother filed a complaint against the four accused, based on which the police filed an FIR for threat, assault and rape.

Notably, a video of the victim’s brother confirming the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video shared by Twitter user Ashwini Santra 1998, the victim’s brother is heard saying that the accused were family members of a local villager named Asarfi. He confirmed that his sister is in critical condition.