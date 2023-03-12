In a stunning case of Love Jihad, Police arrested a man named Wasim Akram Waheed on Saturday in Surat, who trapped a 24-year-old Hindu female in a relationship by lying about his original identity and faking a Hindu name. He also had sex with her regularly by promising marriage. The accused has been booked for rape and breach of trust. The girl is a leading varsity topper in Surat.

According to the complaint, the perpetrator is a resident of Rajput Faliya in Vesu area, Surat. He runs a business named Sunrise event. The victim, who is also from Vesu, recently began event management services in addition to her academics. She met Wasim, who identified himself with a fake Hindu name Vasu Gwaladiya. He offered her a business partnership because his previous female partner had quit.

With the formation of a partnership, they both talked on phone calls frequently and grew close. They began dating eventually. He led her to a hotel while claiming to be at work, and there, while enticing her of marriage, they engaged in a sexual relationship. The woman said that she was ignorant of the offender’s affiliation with a different religion at the time.

He sexually exploited her for more than seven months, from 1st July 2022 to 10 February 2023 by taking her to various hotels. He used to take her to different places for event management work, and keep her in hotels on some pretext.

She discovered his Aadhar card, which bore his real name, Wasim, in their office in February when the office was being shifted and learned of his true identity. When she confronted him with this, he threatened her by saying that he will kill her and her family if she discloses it to anyone else. After this, she broke off her business partnership as well as ended the romantic relationship with him. She then filed a complaint with Vesu police against Wasim, narrating the entire incident.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under IPC sections 406, 376(2)n, 504, 506(2) against Wasim Akram Waheed, and arrested him.

The police stated that the accused is a native of Rajasthan, and they will investigate whether he has victimized more girls. The girl’s father is a textile mill employee.

Reportedly, Wasim Akram Waheed had told everyone his name is Vasu Gwaladiya, including his colleagues and clients.