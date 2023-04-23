On 13th April 2023, film producer Chittibabu said in an interview that Samatha’s career as an actress is finished. Ten days later, the actress gave a savage cryptic reply in her Instagram story that pointed towards the too-long ear hair of the producer.

In her Instagram story, Samantha posted a screenshot of a Google search about ‘How do people have hair growing from ears’. The search engine revealed that it was because of ‘increased testosterone’, which stood highlighted in her story. Without naming anyone, the actress wrote ‘IYKUK’ which means ‘if you know, you know’. This reply was apparently aimed at Chittibabu who has very long hair in both his ears.

In his interview with ‘Filmy Looks’, Chittibabu said, “Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as a heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets.”

He added, “Now ahead of Shaakuntalam (Samantha’s recent movie), she did the same trying to get sympathy saying she planned to do the role before she dies and went on record that she was unable to speak as she couldn’t get her voice out of her throat. Every time sentiment will not work.” Actress Samantha has now given him a savage reply.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films. She was born on April 28, 1987, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Samantha started her career as a model, and later, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film “Ye Maaya Chesave” in 2010, which was directed by Gautham Menon. Her performance in the film was highly appreciated, and she received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South.

After her debut, Samantha appeared in several Telugu and Tamil films, including “Dookudu,” “Eega,” “Neethaane En Ponvasantham,” “Manam,” and “Theri,” among others. She has won numerous awards, including four Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award.

Apart from acting, Samantha is also known for her philanthropic work. She started the Pratyusha Support Foundation to provide medical support for women and children with chronic illnesses. She is also an ambassador for Telangana Handlooms and works towards promoting handloom products.