Wednesday, April 26, 2023
‘Janeu ceremony is criminal offence, family should be jailed’: Ambedkarites, ‘liberals’ unite to attack a mother for sharing pictures of son’s Upanayana

Nitin Meshram, the lawyer who ensured a rapist of a 4-year-old child got a life sentence instead of capital punishment, got irked and demanded legal action against Murthy and her family. He said, "Upanayana violates Articles 15 and 17 of the Constitution and must be made a criminal offence.

Brahmin mother abused on Twitter for sharing her son's Upanayana
Mother attacked for sharing picture of her son's Upanayana (Image: Rupa Murthy/Twitter)
On April 25, a mother shared some pictures of her son’s upanayana ceremony on the social media platform Twitter. The aim was to share the joy with the world. But in turn, the anti-Brahmin hate found its way into her mentions.

Rupa Murthy, who is an RSS/BJP supporter, shared a photograph of the Upanayana ceremony of her son Kishan that was performed on the auspicious day of Shankara Jayanti last year. She wrote, “Last year, on this auspicious day of Shankara Jayanti, we performed the Upanayana ceremony of our son Kishan. Please bless him.”

The Ambedkarites and liberals found the post and launched an attack against Murthy and her son. Author and member of the Editors Guild Dilip Mandal said, “What is this? We don’t do these things in our Hindu families. Also, why is that boy wearing such strange clothes? He seems unhappy.”

Nitin Meshram, the lawyer who ensured a rapist of a 4-year-old child got a life sentence instead of capital punishment, got irked and demanded legal action against Murthy and her family. He said, “Upanayana violates Articles 15 and 17 of the Constitution and must be made a criminal offence. The moment someone is declared Brahmin, the varna and caste hierarchy begins to reincarnate, which violates the principle of equality under Article 14. Caste is outlawed by the Constitution, and therefore, such ceremonies shall be punished with three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of three lakh rupees.”

Twitter user UrbanShrink said, “Isn’t he too old to be fed?” To him, a Twitter user Jagisha Arora called him a “man child”.

A Twitter user AbbakkaHypatia said, “mentally traumatising your own children. No one can do it like brahmins.”

Another Twitter user Nuke_Amar said, “Just an Upper Caste thing, a ceremony to consolidate Brahminical hegemony and strengthen their varna and caste dominance. Otherwise, what is the significance of doing Upanayana in our society?”

Prof Karunyakara Lella, who calls himself Dalit Historian and Ambedkarite Thinker, said, “There are Brahman Hindu Indians who are different from Shudra (OBC/Backward Castes) Hindu Indians. That seems to be the message from Upanayana (ceremony to reassert Brahman Hindu Indian identity). Thanks to Ambedkar, we Dalit Indians have nothing to do with these people.”

A Twitter user Kumaar4742 claimed the ceremony celebrates oppression. He said, “Declaration of one’s as a caste supremacist implies established that: The person give adherence to such practices still believes in racism based on genes. By celebrating oppressive rituals, the person is celebrating the oppression of oppressors regime over tribes and Dalits.”

Murthy did not take the attack lightly. In one of the posts she wrote, “Supreme Court advocate, Nitin Meshram, is known for helping Firoz, a rapist & murderer of a 4-year-old girl, secure a stay on his death penalty. Meshram had famously tweeted “Live Your Life Firoz”. Yes, he wants the rapist murderer of a little girl to go live his life, and that does NOT frighten him.”

She added, “Then we have Professor Dilip Mandal, who is a journalist, thinker and an activist of the Jai Bheem Brigade. He is today celebrating the passage of the anti-caste bill, by the California State Judiciary Committee. Fabulous. But you know what threatens these two Grown, Established Middle-Aged Men? Do you know what threatens their very existence? The JANEU OF A 17-YEAR-OLD BOY. Yes, a boy they have never met, a boy who doesn’t know of their existence, that boy’s Janeu has threatened them. It has threatened them so much, that they want Upanayana Ceremony to be declared a punishable offence. An offence that comes with 3 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs.3 lakhs. And yes, these two, who are perfectly ok targeting a MINOR for wearing a Janeu, for being a Brahmin, are anti-caste activists. That MINOR boy is my son.”

