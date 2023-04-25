A couple of days after the arrest of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh from Moga, the Punjab Police on Tuesday submitted a detailed report to the center revealing that the pro-Khalistani separatist leader was using a foreign registered number to be in touch with his close aides. The Police also stated that he used the feature of WhatsApp calling to communicate with his colleagues.

According to the Dainik Bhasker reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report from the Punjab police regarding the arrest of Amritpal Singh. The police were also asked to submit the record of action taken in the case since Singh went absconding in March. The Police said that Singh was in constant touch with his colleagues since March and that he had been using a Canada-registered number to stay secure from police call-tracing action.

“Without inserting any SIM in his mobile, Amritpal was running it by feeding the code of Canada’s number in WhatsApp so that the police could not trace him,” the police stated in the report.

The National Investigation Agency team (NIA) also has submitted its report to the Ministry regarding the Amritpal Singh case. The NIA in its report is said to have exposed Amritpal Singh’s connections with the ISI. The reports stated that Singh had established robust connections with Pakistani, and other foreign terrorists and that he was getting funds from another country.

While more than 400 persons have been detained so far in connection with the case of Amritpal Singh, MHA is interested in engaging those individuals who have been working behind the scenes to assist Amritpal Singh. The MHA has also inquired about the police’s operations in addition to this.

Amritpal Singh was arrested on April 23

In a major breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt, ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from the Moga district of Punjab on April 23. Two more aides of the fugitive radical preacher and Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18.

On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district. Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah when asked about Amritpal Singh’s arrest, had said, “It may happen sometime. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities.”

The radical leader had been declared a “fugitive” while he was on a run earlier in March. He has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.