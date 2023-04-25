Tuesday, April 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAmritpal Singh used Canada registered number, WhatsApp calling to evade arrest, says Punjab Police,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Amritpal Singh used Canada registered number, WhatsApp calling to evade arrest, says Punjab Police, NIA exposes ISI links

While more than 400 persons have been detained so far in connection with the case of Amritpal Singh, MHA is interested in engaging those individuals who have been working behind the scenes to assist Amritpal Singh. The MHA has also inquired about the police's operations in addition to this.

OpIndia Staff
Amritpal Singh used Canada registered number, WhatsApp calling to stay in touch with his colleagues
Amritpal Singh (Representative Image)
3

A couple of days after the arrest of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh from Moga, the Punjab Police on Tuesday submitted a detailed report to the center revealing that the pro-Khalistani separatist leader was using a foreign registered number to be in touch with his close aides. The Police also stated that he used the feature of WhatsApp calling to communicate with his colleagues.

According to the Dainik Bhasker reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report from the Punjab police regarding the arrest of Amritpal Singh. The police were also asked to submit the record of action taken in the case since Singh went absconding in March. The Police said that Singh was in constant touch with his colleagues since March and that he had been using a Canada-registered number to stay secure from police call-tracing action.

“Without inserting any SIM in his mobile, Amritpal was running it by feeding the code of Canada’s number in WhatsApp so that the police could not trace him,” the police stated in the report.

The National Investigation Agency team (NIA) also has submitted its report to the Ministry regarding the Amritpal Singh case. The NIA in its report is said to have exposed Amritpal Singh’s connections with the ISI. The reports stated that Singh had established robust connections with Pakistani, and other foreign terrorists and that he was getting funds from another country.

While more than 400 persons have been detained so far in connection with the case of Amritpal Singh, MHA is interested in engaging those individuals who have been working behind the scenes to assist Amritpal Singh. The MHA has also inquired about the police’s operations in addition to this.

Amritpal Singh was arrested on April 23

In a major breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt, ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from the Moga district of Punjab on April 23. Two more aides of the fugitive radical preacher and Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18.

On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district. Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah when asked about Amritpal Singh’s arrest, had said, “It may happen sometime. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities.”

The radical leader had been declared a “fugitive” while he was on a run earlier in March. He has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmritpal Singh arrest, MHA Amritpal, WhatsApp calling
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

SC issues notice to Delhi Police over petition filed by wrestlers against WFI president: A complete timeline of events

OpIndia Staff -
The plea by the protesting wrestlers cites an unjustified delay in the registration of an FIR by Delhi Police against the WFI president and asks the Supreme Court to issue a directive to the police
News Reports

India’s meteoric rise could transform world as China’s image tarnished

ANI -
New Delhi is watching the world's shifting balance of power with heads of state and senior company executives from across the globe wooing India. 

“Very difficult to engage with neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism…”: Jaishankar on Pakistan

Shark Tank India judge claims he will not buy Tesla car after he loses blue checkmark

Did you know? Jawaharlal Nehru’s father Motilal Nehru had defended men accused of abetting Sati

Pakistani Hindus left homeless after the Jodhpur administration in Rajasthan bulldozes their homes, read details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com