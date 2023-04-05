On 5th April 2023, Apple reportedly announced that some older software versions of iOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS will end support for services including the App Store, Siri, Maps, and other platforms soon. According to technology tipster StellaFudge, as of early May, access to Apple services, with the exception of iCloud, will stop working on devices running various older versions of operating systems.

StellaFudge indicated that the operating systems to go discontinued will include iOS 11-11.2.6, macOS 10.13-10.13.3, watchOS 4-4.2.3, and tvOS 11-11.2.6. The computers, mobile phones, smartwatches, and television sets operating on these systems will not get supports any further. The tipster also informed that users with devices running the above-mentioned operating systems will be notified of the upcoming change and also to update their devices to the one that still has support for Apple services.

Apple is anticipated to remove all of its services, excluding iCloud, from the iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11 operating systems’ above-mentioned versions. It implies that all Apple services will no longer be supported on devices running the iOS 11 operating system, Mac OS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11 operating systems.

Apple and other sources have not offered any justification for this impending shift. Today, several Apple services like iMessage, FaceTime, etc. may be used on older Apple devices. It should be noted that WhatsApp often eliminates outdated smartphones from its list of supported devices, thus this concept is not new. Similarly to this, there are numerous applications and services that continuously stop supporting earlier operating systems. Apple has begun releasing the iOS 16.5 beta to developers, which includes a number of new features including the Sports tab in Apple News, Screen-recording features, etc.

Apple is renowned for providing ongoing support, whether it is for software or hardware. Typically, the company maintains its previous services active for older operating system generations of devices. This change is, therefore, seen as the company’s changed stance towards the devices and supports for the older OS.