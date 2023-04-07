Friday, April 7, 2023
HomeNews Reports‘Who is writing letters in Sisodia's name?’ Question Netizens claiming that handwriting in new...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Who is writing letters in Sisodia’s name?’ Question Netizens claiming that handwriting in new letter from Tihar jail does not match with his earlier letter

Netizens shared one old handwritten letter by Sisodia and compared its handwriting with the recent letter, suspecting that the current letter believed to have been written from inside the Tihar jail might be written by someone else, as the handwriting does not match.

OpIndia Staff
Who is writing letters in Sisodia's name? Netizens compare handwriting as Delhi's scam-accused ex-minister worries himself about PM's degrees
Manish Sisodia wrote a letter from inside the Tihar jail
8

On Saturday, former Delhi deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a handwritten letter to PM Narendra Modi claiming that the PM is not educated and does not understand the importance of education. However, after the latter appeared in the media, netizens started wondering if the letter is not written by Sisodia claiming that the handwriting does not match with another letter he had written earlier. Manish Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Netizens shared one old handwritten letter by Sisodia and compared its handwriting with the recent letter, suspecting that the current letter believed to have been written from inside the Tihar jail might be written by someone else, as the handwriting does not match.

Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha posted images of both letters on Twitter, and wrote, “Two letters of Manish Sisodia after he got arrested in #LiquorScam has two different writings. And @ArvindKejriwal is doing full politics on it.” He also added that while Sisodia is questioning PM Modi’s MA degree, he himself is 12th pass with a Diploma in Journalism.

Social media activist Ankur Singh posted the two letters of Sisodia, one from April 7 and the other one from March 9 and asked, “Do you think handwriting in both letters are same?”

A user named Rishi Ranjan stated the possibility that the current letter might be fake. “I think this letter is also fake, these two letters have been written on different days. It was told that Manish Sisodia has written this letter from jail. Is the writing of both the letters and the language chosen by the writer the same?” he pondered.

Uttar Pradesh BJP’s IT cell member Abhishek Tiwari said that the letter was fake and someone from outside the Tihar jail was writing it for Sisodia. “The police should take cognizance of it and send the person who is bringing out the letter to the cell next to the liquor scamster,” he tweeted, replying to a tweet by AAP posting the letter.

While any meaningly comparison of handwriting can only done by trained experts, at first glance some differences can be seen in the handwriting of both letters.

In his letter, Sisodia asserted that a “less-educated prime minister is dangerous for the country.” Sisodia levelled serious allegations against PM Modi, without even a shred of evidence that “whenever the head of state of other countries meet PM Modi, they take away a heavy price for each hug they exchange. They take PM Modi’s signature on various documents as PM Modi fails to comprehend those documents as he is less educated.”

Claiming that over 60,000 government schools were closed in recent years, the Jailed AAP leader accused the Narendra Modi government of not prioritizing education.

Ironically, Manish Sisodia whom his party often dubs the “best education minister in the world”, and who called PM Modi ‘uneducated’, is not even a graduate. As per the information provided by Sisodia in his election affidavit, his education qualification is Diploma in Journalism from Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, Delhi. Sisodia seems to have completed his diploma in 1993. Notably, he nowhere mentions that it is a PG Diploma which is done after graduation but only Diploma which can be done after 12th. It, therefore, means that the former education minister of Delhi is not even a graduate.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Deceased singer Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ with international stars Burna Boy and Steel Banglez releases, gets 1 million views in 15 minutes

OpIndia Staff -

Actress Swastika Mukherjee receives threatening emails with morphed nude pictures, files police complaint against film producers

OpIndia Staff -

Wardha: University students clash over derogatory remarks on Ram Navami Shobhayatra; VC blames left-wing students for fomenting communal discord

OpIndia Staff -

Kejriwal used ‘15 KG Ghee’ as code word for ’15 crore Rupees’ delivered to BRS, claims conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, says he has 700 pages...

ANI -

Manish Sisodia, who is not even a graduate and is in Tihar jail on corruption charges, writes to PM Modi questioning his education

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Delhi Youth Wing wish ‘Happy’ Good Friday: Here is why there is nothing ‘happy’ about the day for Christians

OpIndia Staff -

No religious flags in Udaipur for 2 months: As Rajasthan govt passes diktat, BJP asks if Taliban flag should be put up if saffron...

OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress-Left ecosystem and the corrupt media: Why we have only ourselves to blame for the deceit

Ganesh R -

As rumours of surrender surface yet again, reports emerge that Amritpal Singh had undergone plastic surgery to look like Bhindranwale: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Potential to tamper with evidence and enough proof that he controlled money laundering operation: 8 key observations by Delhi HC about Satyendar Jain

Dibakar Dutta -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,432FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com