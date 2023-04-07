On Saturday, former Delhi deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a handwritten letter to PM Narendra Modi claiming that the PM is not educated and does not understand the importance of education. However, after the latter appeared in the media, netizens started wondering if the letter is not written by Sisodia claiming that the handwriting does not match with another letter he had written earlier. Manish Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Netizens shared one old handwritten letter by Sisodia and compared its handwriting with the recent letter, suspecting that the current letter believed to have been written from inside the Tihar jail might be written by someone else, as the handwriting does not match.

Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha posted images of both letters on Twitter, and wrote, “Two letters of Manish Sisodia after he got arrested in #LiquorScam has two different writings. And @ArvindKejriwal is doing full politics on it.” He also added that while Sisodia is questioning PM Modi’s MA degree, he himself is 12th pass with a Diploma in Journalism.

Two letters of Manish Sisodia after he got arrested in #LiquorScam has two different writings.



And @ArvindKejriwal is doing full politics on it.



PS: @msisodia is 12th pass with a Diploma in Journalism. pic.twitter.com/cEQa2DpdjF — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) April 7, 2023

Social media activist Ankur Singh posted the two letters of Sisodia, one from April 7 and the other one from March 9 and asked, “Do you think handwriting in both letters are same?”

Pic 1- Sisodia’s letter on April 7



Pic 2- Sisodia’s letter on March 9



Do you think handwriting in both letters are same? pic.twitter.com/pmbY5jMehS — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) April 7, 2023

A user named Rishi Ranjan stated the possibility that the current letter might be fake. “I think this letter is also fake, these two letters have been written on different days. It was told that Manish Sisodia has written this letter from jail. Is the writing of both the letters and the language chosen by the writer the same?” he pondered.

शायद लेटर भी फर्जी है, ये दो लेटर अलग अलग दिन लिखे गए हैं बताया गया कि ये लेटर मनीष सिसोदिया ने जेल से लिखा है।

क्या ये दोनो लेटर की लिखावट और लिखने वाले के भाषा का चयन सेम है?? pic.twitter.com/3J7ZcQJOHf — ऋषि रंजन 🇮🇳 (@rishiranja) April 7, 2023

Uttar Pradesh BJP’s IT cell member Abhishek Tiwari said that the letter was fake and someone from outside the Tihar jail was writing it for Sisodia. “The police should take cognizance of it and send the person who is bringing out the letter to the cell next to the liquor scamster,” he tweeted, replying to a tweet by AAP posting the letter.

ये फर्जी चिट्ठी तिहाड़ से बाहर किसके जरिये आ रही है पुलिस इसका संज्ञान लें और जो चिट्ठी बाहर ला रहा है उसको भी शराब घोटलेबाज़ के बगल वाली कोठरी में भेजे । — Abhishek Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@lkoabhishek) April 7, 2023

While any meaningly comparison of handwriting can only done by trained experts, at first glance some differences can be seen in the handwriting of both letters.

In his letter, Sisodia asserted that a “less-educated prime minister is dangerous for the country.” Sisodia levelled serious allegations against PM Modi, without even a shred of evidence that “whenever the head of state of other countries meet PM Modi, they take away a heavy price for each hug they exchange. They take PM Modi’s signature on various documents as PM Modi fails to comprehend those documents as he is less educated.”

Claiming that over 60,000 government schools were closed in recent years, the Jailed AAP leader accused the Narendra Modi government of not prioritizing education.

Ironically, Manish Sisodia whom his party often dubs the “best education minister in the world”, and who called PM Modi ‘uneducated’, is not even a graduate. As per the information provided by Sisodia in his election affidavit, his education qualification is Diploma in Journalism from Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, Delhi. Sisodia seems to have completed his diploma in 1993. Notably, he nowhere mentions that it is a PG Diploma which is done after graduation but only Diploma which can be done after 12th. It, therefore, means that the former education minister of Delhi is not even a graduate.