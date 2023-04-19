On Wednesday, 19th April 2023, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Atiq Ahmed’s henchman Asad Kaliya. Asad Kaliya is considered a close aide of Atiq Ahmed. He was wanted in many cases. He had a reward of Rs 50000 on his head.

The special operations group (SOG) of the UP police arrested him on Wednesday. The police staff from the Dhumanganj police station and the Puramufti police station also participated in this operation. Asad Kaliya was arrested along with two more accomplices. One of the two accomplices is identified as Faizan who is Asad Kaliya’s brother. The police are interrogating the arrested miscreants of Atiq Ahmed’s gang.

Since December 2021, four cases have been registered against Asad Kaliya for threatening and demanding extortion. The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest. Recently, a video from 2019 was also circulated in which Asad Kaliya, with his accomplices, was seen throwing bricks at a person’s house and issuing threats. Asad Kaliya used to handle Atiq Ahmed’s land business.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Prayagraj) Deepak said that Asad Kaliya is arrested and being interrogated. Efforts are also being made to recover the weapons based on the information he reveals in the interrogation.

Mafia Atiq Ahmed was killed by three attackers on 15th April 2023 in the government hospital of Prayagraj while he was being taken for a medical checkup. His brother Ashraf Ahmed was also killed. All three attackers were arrested as they surrendered after the shootout.