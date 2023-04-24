Blood stains were discovered by the police in the partially demolished office of the deceased gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj.

Ahmed’s office situated in Prayagraj’s Chakia area had blood stains on the stairs and a white cloth placed on a sofa. The origin of the blood stains remains unclear.

Besides, the police also recovered a knife from the deceased gangster’s office.

An investigation is launched to ascertain whose blood it belongs to.

A woman’s saree and some under garments were found on the first floor. The police suspect that after killing a woman here, her body was thrown outside.

It is worth noting that this is the same office where police had recovered 74 lakh 72 thousand rupees and 10 pistols during a raid in September 2020. The Prayagraj Authority Authority (PDA) had then demolished Atiq Ahmed’s luxurious office at Chakia Karbala. It was lying vacant since then.

ACP Kotwali Satendra P. Tiwari informed that they had gotten a tip following which they raided the place. The police found red stains on the stairs of the lower as well as the upper floor, in the room and in the kitchen. Forensic teams will investigate whether these spots are of blood or something else, he added. The police officer further added that CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas will be scoured to check if they had captured some unusual activities taking place in Atiq’s office.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother shot dead

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed earlier this month by three persons identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj. The duo was killed while they were being taken by the police for medical examination in the Prayagraj Hospital.

The video of the murder was widely circulated on social media in which the duo could be seen shot by the three individuals in the time span of around 40 seconds. The accused were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout.