Former acting CIA Director Mike Morell helped US President Joe Biden’s electoral campaign by labeling the ‘Hunter Biden laptop story‘ as Russian disinformation in October 2020, reported New York Post.

Morell reportedly got 50 of his colleagues to sign a letter, which dubbed the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop and the contentious emails as Russian propaganda. He made the revelations before the House Judiciary Committee.

The ex-acting CIA Director informed that the current US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had reached out to him for help. Although Morell wanted to see Joe Biden win, he said that he had no intention of writing the letter until Blinken contacted him.

🚨 #BREAKING: Ex-acting CIA director has just testified that the Biden campaign pressured him to sign a letter claiming the DAMNING emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop were “Russian disinformation”



The Biden campaign also prompted him to have 50 colleagues sign on to this letter pic.twitter.com/ZLcBCczW4T — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 21, 2023

According to New York Post, the incumbent US Secretary of State forwarded Mike Morell an article, published in USA Today. The said article claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was probing whether Hunter Biden’s laptop was part of the Russian disinformation campaign.

Soon after, the former acting Director of the CIA contacted one Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired CIA senior operations officer, for his help in writing the letter. In the following two days, Mike Morell was able to find four other ex-CIA Directors and retired intelligence officials to sign the dubious letter.

On October 19, 2020, the letter appeared in Politico, which published it in an article titled ‘Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former officials say.”

This means that, in two consecutive presidential elections, the Democratic candidate generated fake claims about Russia; spread them via intel officials and media stenographers; and did so to deflect from factual disclosures about their corruption.



The Russiagate Playbook. — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) April 21, 2023

Interestingly, US President Joe Biden used the dubious claims of the letter, penned by Mike Morell and supported by 50 other former colleagues, during the presidential debate with Donald Trump on October 22, 2020.

Biden was also able to discredit accusations of his involvement in international influence-peddling operations by his family or that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings.

Mike Morell recalled being thanked by the Chairman of the Biden campaign, Steve Richhetii. “He was the head of the Biden campaign at the time…Steve thanked me for putting the statement out. And that was the extent of the conversation,” he told the House Judiciary Committee.

#BREAKING: Testimony Reveals Secretary Blinken and the Biden Campaign Were Behind the Infamous Public Statement from Former Intel Officials on the Hunter Biden Laptop @Jim_Jordan and @RepMikeTurner reveal HUGE news here: pic.twitter.com/bX3fpqJKPo — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 21, 2023

Republicans Jim Jordan and Michael Turner have written to Anthony Blinken about the revelations made by ex-acting CIA Director Mike Morell

“The concerted efforts to dismiss the serious allegations in the Post’s reporting and to suppress any discussion of the story played a substantial role in the 2020 election,” the letter stated.

“It is apparent that the Biden campaign played an active role in the origins of the public statement, which had the effect of helping to suppress the Hunter Biden story and preventing American citizens from making a fully informed decision during the 2020 presidential election…” they emphasised.

“This concerted effort to minimize and suppress public dissemination of the serious allegations about the Biden family was a grave disservice to all American citizens’ informed participation in our democracy,” the letter added.

The Hunter Biden laptop story

It is notable here that in the last weeks of the 2020 US presidential elections, the New York Post published an explosive story about Hunter Biden’s problematic emails with a Ukrainian gas company executive from Burisma.

In its report, the news outlet alleged that they had accessed material from a damaged Macbook that was brought to a service centre for repair. The customer who brought the laptop never collected or paid for the services.

The shop owner said he repeatedly tried to contact the client. Though he could not identify the owner as Hunter Biden, he said the laptop had Beau Biden Foundation’s sticker.

The report has several documents and mentions a video that proves that Joe Biden met a high-profile businessman from Ukraine when he was Vice President of the United States.

Column’s up: Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg censored the @nypost Hunter Biden stories before the election to hide the real Joe Biden https://t.co/bjx7cCw0hU — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 29, 2021

Reports suggested that Biden may have helped his son Hunter, using his influence as the VP of the United States, in his business in Ukraine. The Biden Camp categorically denied all the allegations.

The story was heavily censored by both Twitter and Facebook and was branded as a piece of fake news. Initially, the report was dismissed as a hoax by Biden-supporting media, but it was eventually confirmed that the laptop’s contents did really belong to Hunter Biden.

Following the restriction of the NYP report, Twitter justified the action by claiming that its policies forbid the sharing of compromised information. After the elections were over and Joe Biden was declared president, it became clear that the NY Post story was indeed true.

Twitter’s former head Jack Dorsey then expressed regret over censoring the story and blocking New York Post from their Twitter account.