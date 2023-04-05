Troubles for the Prabhas starrer Adipurush do not seem to end anytime soon as a fresh complaint has been lodged at Mumbai’s Sakinaka Police Station against the film’s producer T-series and Retrophiles, director Om Raut and the artists. The complaint has been lodged by a person named Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari who claimed to be a preacher of Sanatan Dharma through Mumbai High Court lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra.

This comes after the makers of Adipurush on the occasion of Ram Navami (March 30) unveiled the poster of the film depicting Prabhas as Lord Rama, actor Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and actress Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita.

According to the official statement, Om Raut’s inappropriate depiction of the character from the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas in the new poster for the movie has offended the religious sensibilities of the Hindu religious society. According to Sections 295(A), 298, 500, and 34 of the Indian Criminal Code, this complaint has been filed along with a demand for the registration of an FIR.

The complaint states that Adipurush was made on Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’s biography in the Ramcharitmanas, a sacred text that holds special significance in Hinduism.

Shri Ram’s costume is contrary to the natural spirit of Ramcharitmanas

“Maryadapurushottam Shri Ram ji has been shown in this poster in a costume against the natural spirit and nature of “Ramcharitmanas” mentioned in the Hindu scripture,” the complaint added.

Adding to other allegations, the complaint reads, “All of the Ramayana’s characters are depicted in the newly released poster for the Bollywood film Adipurush without Janeu. In Hindu Sanatan Dharma, which has been practiced for many generations by adherents of Sanatan Dharma, Janeu holds special significance. In the Balakand of the Hindu sacred text “Ramcharitmanas,” Janeu is mentioned specifically.”

Adipurush poster depicts Sita Ji without vermillion

The complainant asserts actress Kriti Sanon who is playing the character of Goddess Sita is depicted in the poster without vermilion, making it evident that she is being portrayed as an unmarried woman. “This demonstrates that Bollywood filmmakers, directors, and artists have deliberately committed this error. Sanatan Dharma and its followers have been insulted due to such type of act. This indecent act is definitely condemnable ,” the complaint said.

The complainant alleged that Hindus are being intentionally targeted. It has also been claimed that the makers of the film are sending the wrong message and this may pose a law and order issue in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that ever since the release of its trailer, the film Adipurush has been faced with multiple complaints and petitions. In October last year, the National Cine Workers Union served a legal notice for criminal prosecution against the creators and performers of Adipurush, including director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and others. In the legal notice issued by lawyer Ashish Rai, the makers of the film were accused of disrespecting the Hindu faith and values.

It is notable that the Adipurush trailer released on October 2, 2022, became one of the most controversial teasers in Bollywood. Netizens have slammed the movie for very poor VFX quality that makes the characters look like cartoon characters, and for bad character design that makes Ravana and Hanuman look like Islamist invaders. The teaser also shows that the sets of the movie are inspired by video games and Hollywood movies a TV shows, and therefore, they do not look like how various places during that age are described in the epic Ramayana.