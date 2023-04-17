In a horrific incident, a young farmer couple in Gujarat’s Rajkot beheaded themselves to death using what seemed to be a guillotine, most likely as part of a black magic ceremony.

Children of farmer Hemu Makwana, 38, and his wife Hansa Makwana, 35, who had been staying briefly at their maternal uncle’s home in a neighbouring village on Sunday morning, were horrified to discover their parents’ severed heads on their own property. The boy (13), and the daughter (12), promptly sounded the alarm and informed the neighbours.

The couple had murdered themselves voluntarily and no one was to blame, according to a handwritten Gujarati message that was discovered after the police were called. The note also included a thumbprint of the pair. In order to conduct a forensic post-mortem, the remains were brought to Rajkot civil hospital.

“The couple used a make-shift guillotine to end their lives. It is believed that they pulled up the blades of the guillotine themselves and released it in such a manner that their heads fell into a havan kund,” said Vinchiya police sub-inspector Indrajitsinh Jadeja.

Jadeja said, “We are recording statements to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step,” and added that the couple had left their kids to live with their maternal uncle the day before the incident.

Hansa was not doing well, according to a note that was discovered next to the bodies and their cell phones. Hansa’s cousin Jayanti Jatapara denied claims of financial hardship, saying that the couple were not having trouble paying for basic expenditures. She reportedly informed authorities, “Nor were they having any marital or family disputes.”

The duo executed it in such a manner that their heads rolled into the fire after getting severed, Jadeja added. A case of accidental death has been registered in the case and the dead bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.