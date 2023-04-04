On April 3 (local time), Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo was abruptly changed to the ‘Doge’ meme or the ‘Shiba Inu’ logo. The development came a day after Twitter’s CEO and billionaire Elon Musk sought the dismissal of a $258 billion lawsuit accusing him of intentionally inflating cryptocurrency Dogecoin’s value. Following the change, Dogecoin’s price saw a jump in prices.

Dogecoin price jumped following the logo change on Twitter. Source: WazirX

In his typical style, Musk shared a meme of the Doge riding a car while a police officer checks his driving license with the old ‘blue bird’ logo. Doge was seen saying, ‘That’s an old photo’ in the meme. Notably, the change appeared only on the web version of the social media app, and the mobile version remained unchanged.

In reply to the change, Dogecoin’s official Twitter account responded by saying, “Very currency. Wow. Much Coin. How Money. So Crypto.”

Just keeping the promise

In another tweet, Musk shared a screenshot from March 26 last year, where Twitter user WSBChairman replied to his question if a new social media platform was needed. WSBChairman had said, “Just buy Twitter and change the bird logo to Doge,” to which Musk replied, “Haha, that would be sickkk.” Sharing the screenshot, Musk said, “As promised”.

Dogecoin was created as a joke

In 2013, Dogecoin was launched to poke fun at other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. However, Musk took the “challenge” to use it as a “hustle”, as he suggested in an SNL appearance in 2021. Every time Musk posted something about Dogecoin, its price skyrocketed and later plumped. The frequent up and down in the price allegedly manipulated by Musk resulted in a lawsuit against him.