After reports emerged that around Rs 45 crore was spent to renovate the official residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Aam Aadmi Party leader and journalist Ashutosh attacked Delhi Chief Minister over the issue. In a tweet posted today, Ashutosh referred to Arvind Kejriwal’s his official residence as a ‘tomb of dreams.’ According to a recent report, Arvind Kejriwal reportedly spent nearly Rs 45 crore renovating his government bungalow on Delhi’s Civil Lines.

An investigation titled ‘Operation Sheesh Mahal’ by Times Now Navbharat found that Rs 44.78 crore of taxpayer money was used for the renovations, casting serious aspersions on the party’s tall claims of upholding austerity.

Notably, Ashutosh previously worked as a managing editor and newscaster for the news channel IBN 7. He later quit his job to join the AAP and served as its spokesperson. He was one of Arvind Kejriwal’s closest allies. On August 15, 2018, he resigned from AAP, citing personal reasons. He has since returned to journalism and is a co-founder and editorial director of SatyaHindi.

AAP has long positioned itself as the party of the common people, publicly supporting the cause of austerity and criticising its political rivals for their alleged excess. In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal declared that he and other AAP ministers would live in smaller government flats as opposed to large government-provided bungalows.

As the most recent inquiry now indicates, ten years after AAP’s high promises and assurances appear to be little more than political bluster, casting doubt on the party’s purported commitment to fiscal responsibility and restraint after gaining power.