Hanuman Janmotsav or Hanuman Jayanti: Is the ‘Jayanti’ term really incorrect, here is the truth

The Jayanti word even finds mention in Skandpuran, Tithyaditatva as this shloka reads, “Jayam Punyam Cha Kurute Jayantimiti Taam Vidu”

Shraddha Pandey
Lord Hanuman, representational image, via Firstcry. com
Hanuman Jayanti or the occasion of the birth of Lord Hanuman is celebrated across the country with much religious fervour. Along with offering prayers to Lord Hanuman, people also greet each other on the auspicious occasion. However, in recent times it has been noticed that several people advocate that it should be called Hanuman Janmotsav, and not Hanuman Jayanti. 

The argument presented to support their claim is that Jayanti is a term applicable to a mortal being while Lord Hanuman is immortal or Chiranjeevi. While it is true that over time, the term Jayanti has been used for several prominent personalities of the country, however, it does not mean that the term is supposed to be explicitly used for mortal beings only. 

Jayanti in Sanskrit means holy birth anniversary, victory, and also a flag, while Janmotsav means the celebration of birth. Going by this logic, Jayanti is a term used for the ones who had a divya or holy birth while Janmotsav is a more generic term that simply is translated as a birthday celebration. Thus, we can Janmotsav for anyone but not Jayanti for everyone. 

Image via Learn Sanskrit

Besides, as pointed out in the Lokgatha video, even the Hindu scriptures mention the word Jayanti for the holy births of Hindu deities and not Janmotsav.  

The Jayanti word even finds mention in Skandpuran, Tithyaditatva as this shloka reads, “Jayam Punyam Cha Kurute Jayantimiti Taam Vidu” (जयं पुण्यं च कुरुते जयन्तीमिति तां विदुः) which means that the one who provides victory (Jai) and punya (virtue) is called Jayanti. 

Regarding the birth of Lord Krishna, in the Bhavishya Purana there is a shloka outlining the importance of observing the Krishna Jayanti vrat.

Jayantyam  Upavasasch Mahapatakanashnam, Sarvo Karya Mahabhaktya Poojaniyascha Keshavah

The quoted shloka states that the fast or Upvas of Lord Shri Krishna’s Jayanti destroys the Mahapatak, thus a devotee should keep this fast and with utmost devotion pray to Keshav (another name for Lord Krishna). It is notable that the great sage Yagnavalkya has described 21 Mahapataks or great sins including Brahma-hatya or killing of Brahmana, consuming liquor, etc. 

Besides, in the Vishnudharmottara Purana which is a Upapurana and believed to be the second part of Vishnu Purana, there is shloka stating when the Ashtami tithi coincides with Rohini Nakshatra, it becomes Krishna Jayanti.

Rohini Sahitya Krishna Maase Cha Shravaneashtami

Ardharatrardadhschorghvam Kalayapi Yada Bhavet

Jayanti Naam Sa Prokta Sarva Paappranashini ||

In Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Shri Krishna also described his divine birth. In another instance, Lord Krishna told Arjuna that he is the supreme god that resides in the hearts of all living entities and that he is the beginning, the middle, and the end of all beings, as mentioned in Gita’s chapter 10, verse 20. 

aham ātmā guḍākeśha sarva-bhūtāśhaya-sthitaḥaham

ādiśh cha madhyaṁ cha bhūtānām anta eva cha ||

Just like Lord Krishna, Lord Hanuman also had a divya or divine birth as mentioned in this verse from the Valmiki Ramayana’s Kishkindha Kanda (chapter 66)

sa tvam kesariNaH putraH kShetrajo bhiima vikramaH ||

maarutasya aurasaH putraH tejasaa ca api tat samaH |

tvam hi vaayu suto vatsa plavane ca api tat samaH ||

Meaning: “Such as you are, you are Kesari’s son through his wife, oh, frightful pugilist, and you are the lineal son of Air-god, and even by your gusting you are selfsame to Air-god or Lord Vayu also known as Pawan, and even by your flying also you are his selfsame to Air-god, in all respects.”

Thus, it is clear that Lord Hanuman had a divine birth and since the term “Jayanti” is used to honour the birth of divine beings, the name “Hanuman Jayanti” is entirely appropriate and is not necessarily meant to be used for normal human beings bound by the cycle of birth and death. At the same time, calling it Hanuman Janmotsav is also not wrong, since it is a day of celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman.

