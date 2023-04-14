For the fans of Potterverse who always lamented that the movies ‘miss too much’, there is finally some good news. Following the enormous success of the Harry Potter film series, Harry Potter and his friends are coming back to life on the small screen in a new decade-long television series.

The Harry Potter TV series is officially a go at Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. However, details on the cast, writers and showrunner are yet to be announced.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

In a presentation on Wednesday, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, unveiled the new service, which combines the original HBO Max with Discovery+ and features the tentpole series based on JK Rowling’s books.

According to a statement from the newly rebranded Max, the live-action series, based on all seven of the series’ books released between 1997 and 2007, would last ten seasons and be made with the same epic skill, love, and care as this worldwide phenomenon is popular for.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years,” it read.

The original films will remain at the core of the franchise. “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally,” the letter assured.

Ruth Kenley-Letts, Neil Blair, and JK Rowling will all serve as executive producers for the show. Additionally, David Heyman, who served as executive producer on all eight of the Harry Potter movies (which were released between 2001 and 2011), is also in talks to executive produce.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” remarked Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content.

“Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros Television and JK Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” he noted.

The author of one of the most successful books in history, JK Rowling commented, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series.”

Fans of the Potter universe were anticipating the possibility of a TV series, which has been in development since at least 2021. The value of the Harry Potter universe as a whole, encompassing books, movies, theatre shows, and video games, and merchandise, is valued at $25 billion (£20 billion). Interestingly, some transgender activists who hate JK Rowling for her views on women’s rights and term her as a ‘transphobe’, have declared that they will oppose the Harry Potter series.