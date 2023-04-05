Taking cognisance of recent violence that broke out between two groups in West Bengal and Bihar during the Ram Navami procession, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order in preparation of Hanuman Jayanti.

The MHA has also advised through its advisory for peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of factors that could disturb communal harmony in society. Hanuman Jayanti would be observed on Thursday, April 6.

“The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society,” tweeted the Union Home Ministry.

The advisory has been sent to the Chief Secretaries and the Director Generals of Police of all States, said sources.

The MHA’s move followed recent clashes reported from West Bengal and Bihar when Ram Navami processions were taken out.

In West Bengal, violence broke out in Howrah last week. Similar clashes were reported in Nalanda’s Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district in Bihar on March 31.

The Home Ministry has asked the West Bengal government to submit a report at the earliest on the incident of violence in Howrah, where several vehicles were torched and shops vandalized last week.

A total of 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been sent to Bihar after violent clashes erupted there during Ram Navami celebrations.

Tension prevailed in Bihar even a day after Ram Navami as fresh violence was reported in Rohtas and Nalanda districts on Saturday, the police had said.

In Nalanda’s Biharsharif, a person was killed and several others injured after clashes broke out between two groups. Six people were injured in a blast in Sasaram town of Rohtas district.

Nalanda Police on Sunday said more than 75 people were arrested in raids after the clash. Bihar Police imposed prohibitory orders in Nalanda to maintain law and order in the region. Clashes were first reported in the two districts of Bihar on Friday.

