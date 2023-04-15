Saturday, April 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIndian embassy in Sudan advises citizens to stay indoors amid clashes between army and...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Indian embassy in Sudan advises citizens to stay indoors amid clashes between army and paramilitary forces

After weeks of escalating tensions between military head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo over the intended integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army, violence broke out in Sudan

OpIndia Staff
Following the clashes, smoke is seen rising above buildings in Khartoum.
Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum following the clashes. (Source: AFP)
12

In response to explosions and gunfire in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, as paramilitaries and the regular army waged attacks on each other’s bases, India’s embassy in Sudan has asked Indians in the country to seek refuge.

After weeks of escalating tensions between military head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo over the intended integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army, violence broke out in the country, on Saturday. Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions, gunfire, and confrontations close to an RSF base in south Khartoum.

Following reports of fighters entering the airport compound in truckloads, the RSF claimed that its forces had taken control of Khartoum Airport. There were accounts of gunfire near the airport, close to Burhan’s home, and also in Khartoum North. As artillery engagements shook the streets, civilians were allegedly spotted scurrying for cover. Both sides traded accusations of instigating the conflict.

RSF declared to have ‘complete control’ of the presidential palace and two other airports, one in the southern city of El-Obeid and one in the northern city of Merowe.

“We are hearing gunfire in the capital near the vicinity of the presidential palace in the northern part of the capital. Lots of confusion here with regard to what is happening at the moment. People are terrified,” confirmed an Al Jazeera journalist.

“The Rapid Support Forces were surprised Saturday with a large force from the army entering camps in Soba in Khartoum and laying siege to paramilitaries there,” the RSF said in a statement. It claimed, a ‘sweeping attack with all kinds of heavy and light weapons’ was underway.

Brigadier-General Nabil Abdallah, a Sudanese army spokesman, however, asserted that paramilitary forces targeted military installations. “Fighters from the Rapid Support Forces attacked several army camps in Khartoum and elsewhere around Sudan. Clashes are ongoing and the army is carrying out its duty to safeguard the country,” he noted.

After a coup in October 2021, generals have been ruling the nation through the Sovereign Council. The vice-president of the council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, is in charge of the RSF. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sovereign Council, is in charge of the army.

A plan to transition to a civilian-led government has failed due to delays in RSF integration into the national army. The army claimed it should happen in two years while the RSF wanted to put it off for ten.

As tensions intensified this week, the RSF moved troops close to the Merowe military base on Thursday. In order to settle the disagreement over who would be in charge of a unified army under a planned civilian administration, Gen. Burhan stated that he was ready to speak with his second in command.

The two sides have been urged to de-escalate hostilities and return to negotiations aimed at restoring civilian authority by both Western powers and regional leaders.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,204FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com