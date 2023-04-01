Italy has effectively put a stop to the popular Artificially Intelligent chatbot ChatGPT by banning the Microsoft-supported platform. Italy’s data protection office announced on Friday that it has launched an investigation into OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, citing privacy concerns.

The decision to restrict the chatbot was taken due to the absence of a legal foundation that supports the extensive gathering and storage of personal data for training the model, according to Italy’s agency.

The agency also charged ChatGPT with failing to verify the age of its users, as the service should only be available to those who are 13 years old and older. The privacy watchdog also voiced alarm over the lack of any filter for age verification of users, which exposes kids to wholly inappropriate replies.

It claimed to have temporarily blocked chatbots’ usage of the private information of Italian users. The site was blocked as a result of Italy’s authorities particularly mentioning a data breach that occurred last week and resulted in users being able to view other people’s conversation history.

Sam Altman, the CEO of Open AI, recently called ChatGPT a terrible product in a podcast interview. Altman pointed up ChatGPT’s recurring error messages, too-straightforward design, and capacity difficulties as serious drawbacks.

In the meanwhile, concerns about Articfically Intelligent chatbots have been raised after a young Belgian man recently committed suicide after speaking to an AI chatbot ‘ELIZA’.

In India, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had forbidden students from using ChatGPT, an AI-based programme, for the class 10th and 12th board examinations.

Since its launch in November last year, the ChatGPT bot has swiftly gained popularity, upending the educational landscape and assisting students with their essays and tests. The bot can also write articles, lines of code, and cover letters for job applications. Moreover, Bill Gates has complimented ChatGPT and claimed that it will transform our world.

ChatGPT, used by millions, can replicate different writing styles and respond to inquiries in a manner that is natural and human-like.

It was added to the Microsoft platform Bing last month, the company has stated that Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook would all have a version of the technology integrated into them.