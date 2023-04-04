Hours after a man allegedly set a co-passenger on fire inside a moving train in Kerala, the Police began the investigation in the case and confirmed the identity of the accused as Shahrook Saifi, a resident of Noida. Saifi, on Sunday, April 2, boarded on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train in Kozhikode at around 9.45 pm to pour an ignitable liquid on a fellow passenger and set him on fire, causing at least eight people to sustain burn injuries, the police said.

According to the tweets shared by journalist Sachin Gupta and Assistant Editor IANS Atul Krishan, the police has successfully nabbed the accused who was hiding in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. A report by Dainik Bhasker also confirmed that the accused was taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh ATS team from the Kasba Siyana region of the city.

Kerala train incident

Accused Shahrukh Saifi who hurled chemical on 3 Co passengers which led to their death, held by UP ATS

He was hiding in Bulandsehar

Reportedly, the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) four membered team on Monday visited the spot and inquired about the incident. The team suspects terror links to the incident. However, it has not officially taken over the investigation.

After the incident, the police found dead bodies of three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode. The Police also recovered a suspicious bag probably belonging to the accused. While NIA suspects terror angle in the case, the state police has revealed that the incident does not seem to be an act of terror.

Accused nabbed by Ghaziabad ATS who planned to call him for some carpentry job

The Police searched the suspicious bag extensively to discover a phone which revealed that the age of the accused was around 25 and that he worked as a carpenter in Syana. The Kerala Police then contacted the Ghaziabad ATS team who plotted a plan to nab the accused. The team, dressed in disguise called the accused on the pretext of giving some furniture repairs job. Saifi was then taken into custody by the ATS team at around 7:15 pm on Monday evening.

According to the Dainik Bhasker report, Saifi is 10th pass and has been into the carpentry job for around 8 years. He has 4 brothers, 2 of whom stay in Ghaziabad and 2 in Bulandshahr. Saifi and all his brothers are into the carpentry business. “We usually travel to Delhi for job purpose. But we are not aware how Saifi reached Kerala yesterday,” said relatives of the accused.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said so on Monday that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be established to look into the train fire that claimed three lives, including a baby, the previous evening in the state’s Kozhikode district. The CM further said that the state government would take firm action to safeguard the safety of train passengers, and the Ministry of Railways will be asked to do all within its power to ensure safety of the passengers.

Also, Kerala Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil stated that an investigation is ongoing to learn more about any potential terrorist or Maoist connections to the case.“I spoke to the police , they are searching CCTV visuals. I am going there and will have a clear idea soon. Police suspects that a person believed to be around 25 years in age is suspected to have done this. Only after enquiry we can say if there is any terrorist or Maoist angle. It won’t be correct to say something like this openly before inquiry,” he said.

K Sudhakaran, the leader of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and a member of parliament from Kannur, has written to Ashwini Vaishnaw, the union minister for railways, requesting his intervention in the matter and asking for compensation for those who were set ablaze on the train, including those who died in the incident.

The Kerala Police had released a sketch of the absconding accused. The officers also scanned the CCTV footage. However, they managed to nab the accused from Siyana region of Uttar Pradesh. The Police are interrogating the accused as a part of the further investigation. As per the reports, the four membered NIA team has also visited the spot and began the investigation. However, the case is yet to be taken over by the team.