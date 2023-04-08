Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju survived a road accident while travelling to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir by road on Saturday. His car was hit by a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, however, nobody was injured in the incident.

Ramban Police told the media that while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju’s car met with a minor accident. Police confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.

Visuals from the accident show that the minister’s black Mahindra Scorpio car was hit by a truck on its left site. Minister Rijiju is standing nearby, unhurt. Reportedly, the loaded truck was rolling back during a traffic jam when it hit Rijiju’s vehicle.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday survived a road accident after his car was hit by a truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. pic.twitter.com/B6aCGbW6Uh — JK Media (@jkmediasocial) April 8, 2023

The incident happened near Banihal town when the union minister’s cavalcade tried to overtake the vehicles on the road, and the truck hit the passenger side of the SUV when moving backwards. Jammu and Police stated that the minister continued the road journey after the incident and reached the destination safely.

“Today while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju’s car met with a minor accident. No one was injured in the accident. Kiren Rijiju was driven safely to his destination,” said police.

Kiren Rijiju visited Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in Dogri language at the University of Jammu.

Going through Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel on the way up to Srinagar from Udhampur. A massive construction for improvement of the highway is going on just like in all other parts of India. pic.twitter.com/ICcyFCA1rI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 8, 2023

He posted several tweets today giving updates of his visit, including his journey through the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel on his way to Srinagar from Udhampur.