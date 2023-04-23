‘Liberals’ think Akshay Tritya is an obscure Hindu festival invented to counter Eid

On April 22, Hindus and Jains in India and across the world celebrated the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej. It is an annual festival celebrating the third ‘Tithi’ or lunar day of the bright half of Vaishakha month. Sun and moon are believed to be in their most auspicious positions in the sky on this day. Akshaya is a Sanskrit word that means imperishable.

Hindus celebrate it as the birthday or Janmotsav of Bhagwan Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Bhagwan Vishnu. Furthermore, it is believed that Bhagwan Ganesha started writing the epic of Mahabharata that Rishi Vyasa narrated on this day. Buying gold on this day is considered to be auspicious.

There are many stories associated with this day. For example, it is believed on this day, Shri Krishna used ‘Akshaya Patra’, a food container that never gets empty, to satisfy the hunger of Pandavas during exile. Another story suggests Sudama met Krishna in Dwarka on Akshaya Tritya.

Treta Yuga also started on this day. Holy River Ganga is believed to have descended on Earth on Akshaya Tritya, thus, the day is also celebrated as Gangavatran.

Jains believe that on this day, the first Tirthankara of the Jain Religion, Rishabhadeva was born. Good deeds on this day are believed to bring eternal success and happiness. Jains observe fast on this day.

Despite being so many stories and auspicious festivals linked to this day, liberals believe that Hindus came up with Akshaya Tritya and Parshuram Janmotsav only to mock Muslims.

Twitter user Sarayu Pani said, “I swear there are Hindus who now open that annual religious lunar calendar thing only on Muslim and Christian festivals to find obscure Hindu festivals that share the date.”

Twitter user phunnyRabia said, “A school friend wished me Akshay Tritiya yesterday, I wished him back alongwith wishing him Eid Mubarak. Still waiting for the response. The hate has even ruined the friendships post 2014.”

Author Mini Nair said, “Is not Akshaya Trithiya the festival where the good , rich upper country folks buy glitter. Back home, nobody wished us and we did not wish either. Now, Bhaktgan want to counter Eid with Akshaya trithiya!”

Twitter user SavageLeeCooper said, “How tf is he even comparing Eid with Akshaya Tritiya? A day for Hindus to chase gold? It should have been about rice but we don’t care about rice. And I’ve literally never heard of Parshuram Janmotsav.”

Twitter user plumpernickel said, “I swear to God this Akshaya tritiya is a made up festival, meant to coincide with Eid to make Hindus also buy more gold. I had never heard of it even a decade ago.”

This year, these liberals got the excuse to blame Hindus for coming up with a festival of their own to mock Muslims. However, one may wonder what would they do next year when Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Janmotsav will be celebrated on May 10 but Eid would fall somewhere around April 10.