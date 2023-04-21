Sudan: MEA in 'readiness' to evacuate stranded Indian nationals

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs has reassured Indian nationals, stranded in the Northeastern African nation, of all possible help.

As per reports, about 3000 Indian nationals are believed to be stranded in Sudan. This also includes 100 members of the Hakki-Pikki tribe, who originally belong to the Indian State of Karnataka.

On Thursday (April 20), MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed, “We are in readiness. We are in close touch with our teams on the ground but it all depends on how long there is a ceasefire in fighting and safe locations available for evacuation.”

Reportedly, the Ministry of External Affairs is co-ordinating with countries such as the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States (US) and Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety of the Indian nationals in Sudan.

Citing sources, The Tribune reported that the Indian ambassador in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in constant touch with the host governments. The Indian diplomats are also working closely with the United Nations, which has a large presence in Sudan.

As part of its overall effort to rescue stranded Indian nationals in Sudan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held talks with the UN Secretary-General Antonia Guterres.

“Discussed the current developments in Sudan, G20 Presidency and Ukraine. Focus understandably was on Sudan. India strongly supports efforts towards an early ceasefire, leading to creation of safe corridors. Will continue to work closely with UN and other partners in this regard,” he informed in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday (April 18), the Indian Embassy in Sudan issued a precautionary advisory for Indian citizens against venturing out, suggesting to ration supplies as the “situation may continue for a few more days.”