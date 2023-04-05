Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Telangana BJP chief detained by police, read details

Telangana Police reached the state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's residence in Karimnagar and took him into custody.

ANI
BJP Telangana chief detained ahead of PM Modi's visit (image courtesy: siasat.com)
Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained after midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state. 

Reportedly, a team of police reached the MP’s residence in Karimnagar and took him into custody. This created a tense atmosphere as Bandi Sanjay’s supporters and party workers tried to stop the police. 

Bandi Sanjay could be seen being dragged by policemen and later made to sit inside a police van. 

Reportedly, he was taken to Bommala Ramaram police station in Nalgaunda district.

More details on the police action are awaited. 

BJP State General Secretary Premender Reddy said, “BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was detained by police past midnight. He has been held from his residence in Karimnagar illegally.” 

“They should have initiated any legal process in the morning, where would Bandi Sanjay go? This is nothing but to disturb PM Modi’s programme in Telangana,” Reddy alleged. 

“What was the need for this action against a Member of Parliament at midnight? What are the crime and case? They are not telling us anything. He is being taken to Bhongir. Why is he being taken there?” Reddy further questioned. 

“The reason behind this action is that we are raising our voice against the KCR government over the question paper leak case. This is all against the ‘Democracy’,” he alleged. 

Telangana BJP leaders following the detention of Bandi Sanjay said that a state-wide protest would be launched. 

“We are planning to do a state-wide protest against the police action against the BJP State President,” added Reddy. 

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati along with launching various other developmental projects. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Searched termstelangana bjp
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

