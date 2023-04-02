Free flour quota in Pakistan’s Dera Ghazi Khan division insufficient to meet demands

Pakistan’s Dera Ghazi Khan division authorities have said that the quota of free flour for the four districts is insufficient to meet the demands, Dawn reported.

In the Dera Ghazi Khan division, the Pakistan government has set up 100 distribution centres. Divison’s Commissioner Nasir Mehmood told reporters that 124,943 flour bags have been distributed in Muzaffargarh, 105,746 in Rajanpur, 77,560 in Dera Ghazi Khan, and 75,395 in Layyah.

He said that the allocated quota of free flour for deserving dwellers of the Dera Ghazi Khan division was 500,000 bags, whereas the actual demand is 850,000 flour bags.

He maintained that special arrangements had been made for wheat supplies to flour mills to meet the demand, according to Dawn.

In one place where the demands are not met, in other places, there rush of people at the centres that are leading to stampedes and ultimately death of people.

On Friday, in Karachi, at least 12 people have been killed, including 9 women in the stampede on Friday during a ration distribution drive in a factory, Geo News reported.

According to rescue officials and police authorities in the region, three children were killed as well.

Also, six people passed out during the stampede, rescuers informed Geo News. Police officers said that a sizable crowd had gathered at the location while the ration was being handed.

According to rescue officials, they also received reports of a fire caused by a petrol leak at the factory. They also discovered water in the narrow streets, which appears to indicate that factory workers attempted to put out the fire.

After the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday night announced Rs500,000 compensation for the legal heirs of each deceased of the SITE stampede, reported Dawn.

He also announced Rs 100,000 for each injured person.

The CM directed the chief secretary to get details about the deceased and injured immediately for the distribution of compensation among them.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the factory management did not inform the police or district administration about the distribution of charity, according to Dawn.

