Friday, April 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsViolence against minorities, threats to freedom of religion, more mob lynching in Pakistan: Here's...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Violence against minorities, threats to freedom of religion, more mob lynching in Pakistan: Here’s what Pakistan Human Rights Commission report reveals

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said that despite a decline in the number of police reports involving blasphemy accusations, the prevalence of mob lynchings seemed to have increased

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Violence against minorities, threat to freedom of religion: Here's what Human Rights report for 2022 reveals
Representative Image (ANI)
5

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) released its annual report ‘State of Human Rights in 2022’ last week to reveal that the political and economic unrest in the previous year have had a significant influence on the human rights situation in the country.

The research observed that the current and previous governments both disregarded the authority of Parliament and that disputes between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches undermined institutional credibility.

The study said that sedition laws from the colonial era were being weaponized to suppress dissent and that political victimization persisted throughout the year. Numerous journalists and opposition politicians were detained, and there were subsequent allegations of abuse in detention, HRCP claimed. Ironically, this happened in the same year that the Parliament approved a law making the use of torture illegal.

Law enforcement officers and demonstrators clashed during the unrest that followed the successful vote of no confidence against the former prime minister Imran Khan, and the right to freedom of assembly was not only infringed but also abused.

The HRCP study stated that despite citizens’ warnings that such events were impending, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the state continued to struggle in combating militancy. As per the report, the year saw an alarming revival of terror attacks, the most in five years, with 533 lives lost.

In addition, HRCP saw an increase in enforced disappearances, notably in Balochistan, where 2,210 recorded instances remain unsolved despite the National Assembly passing a law making the practise illegal.

The research also claimed that over 33 million people were adversely affected by floods brought on by climate change, which devastated a portion of the nation. This lacklustre response has underscored the need for empowered, well-resourced local governments in every province and territory, the HRCP said in its report.

It said that, despite a decline in the number of police reports involving blasphemy accusations, the prevalence of mob lynchings seemed to have increased. Escalating threats to freedom of religion or belief remain a serious worry, it said.

The HRCP report added that the violence against women continued unabated, with at least 4,226 instances of rape and gang rape compounded by an appallingly low conviction rate for perpetrators. The Ahmadiyya community came under particular threat, with several places of worship and over 90 graves desecrated, mostly in Punjab.

This edition of the report’s subject, the prevalence of violence and discrimination against transgender people, was further exacerbated by conservative opposition to the hard-won Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018.

The study points out that the rights of workers and peasants were gravely disregarded in a year that saw the nation’s economic position start to collapse. The research said that even though the minimum wage was raised, the state has failed to accept that it is still below the standard for a livable income.

The HRCP also pointed out that even though 1,200 bonded labourers in Sindh were released, the district vigilance committees established in 2022 continued to be mainly useless, and 90 miners continued to die in the country’s mines each year. HRCP has demanded immediate action by the state on these issues if it is to move towards a pro-people approach to politics, law and governance.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Can promote misleading info’: Madras HC sends case back to Special NIA court which refused to release Hizb-ut-Tahrir terrorist because it relied on info...

OpIndia Staff -
Justice M Sundar and Justice M Nirmal Kumar's division bench referred to the Supreme Court's guiding principle which reads, "Wikipedia is based on a crowd-sourced user-generated editing model and therefore is not completely dependable in terms of academic veracity and can promote misleading information."
News Reports

We have seen Whatsapp messages…There was a love affair: Mamata Banerjee downplays Kaliaganj case but this isn’t her first time

OpIndia Staff -
On April 21 morning, the dead body of a 17-year-old Dalit girl was discovered floating in a canal in the Kaliagunj area in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

China has been using surveillance against its minorities based on foreign countries, many receive threats for talking about Tibetans, Uyghurs: Details

Uttar Pradesh: Case registered against 1700 Muslims for offering Eid namaz on the streets

Why do some, including Rahul Gandhi, not like the Vande Bharat Express: Here is what Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said

AAP reacts following Kejriwal’s Sheesh Mahal controversy in which Rs 1.45 cr were spent just on toilets, will protest against PM Modi for wasting...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
629,752FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com