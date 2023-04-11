The Mumbai Police has arrested a minor named ‘Rocky Bhai’ who said that he would kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan by April 30. The threat call was received by the Mumbai Police control room on Monday, April 11, at around 9 pm.

The Mumbai Police identified the caller and took him into custody. The Police said, “The caller who made the threat call is a minor. There is no seriousness in this call. Further investigation is underway.”

The caller who called the Mumbai Police Control in the context of threatening actor Salman Khan was taken into custody. The caller who made the threat call is a minor. There is no seriousness in this call. Further investigation is underway: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

The threat comes while the Bollywood actor is busy promoting his forthcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In response to threats from mobster Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan recently purchased a bulletproof SUV that is yet to be launched in the Indian markets.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan buys a bulletproof car.



Salman Khan has received death threats recently via emails, following which Mumbai Police beefed up security outside the actor’s house. pic.twitter.com/B899AWXoZr — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

The caller, who identified himself as ‘Rocky Bhai’, claimed that he was from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district and worked as a cow protector. “In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30,” the Mumbai Police confirmed in the statement.

Notably, this is not the first time that the actor is receiving death threats. Earlier in March 2023, the actor had received a threatening email after which the Police increased his security. A complaint was filed against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar under ICS sections 506 (2), 120 (B), and 34.

The email was sent from a Mohit Garg’s id, in which it was written that Goldie wanted to talk to Salman Khan. After the email, the Mumbai Police arrested Ram Bishnoi from Jodhpur’s Luni area in the case.