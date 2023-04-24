Monday, April 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSant Khalsa Gurudwara, where Amritpal surrendered - read how it has links to Khalistani...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitical History of India
Updated:

Sant Khalsa Gurudwara, where Amritpal surrendered – read how it has links to Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale

When Amritpal surrendered, he was dressed exactly like Bhindranwale. It is a reminiscence of the time when Bhindranwale surrendered at Mehta Chowk Gurudwara in September 1981 in connection to the murder of Lala Jagat Narain.

OpIndia Staff
Sant Khalsa Gurudwara was a stretegical choice of surrender
Amritpal Singh stretegically chose Gurudwara linked to Bhindranwale for surrender (Image: File)
13

On April 23, pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh surrendered at Sant Khalsa Gurudwara in village Rode, district Moga, Punjab. Waris Punjab De’s chief strategically selected the Gurudwara to surrender, subtly establishing a deeper link with Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

As per the Gurudwara cleric, Amritpal Singh reached Gurudwara on Saturday night and informed the police that he wanted to surrender. The police came at around 7 AM and arrested him. Keeping the sanctity of the holy place in mind, the police decided not to enter the Gurudwara and Amritpal Singh himself came out to surrender.

On the other hand, police have maintained their position claiming Amritpal Singh was arrested, and he did not surrender. Police have already invoked National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal Singh, and he was taken to Dibrugarh, Assam, for further investigation.

Choosing Sant Khalsa Gurudwara was a strategic move

In September 2022, when Amritpal Singh returned to India from Dubai to officially take over the Waris Punjab De organisation, he went to Rode village for the Dastarbandi ceremony. The auspicious ceremony of Sikhs in which a turban is tied on the head of a newly baptised Sikh was held at the Sant Khalsa Gurudwara. Village Rode is the ancestral village of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Amritpal Singh has been trying to establish himself as the 2.0 version of Bhindranwale. Before the scheduled surrender, an ardas (prayer) was held at the Gurudwara in presence of Jasbir Rode and head granthi Balwinder Singh.

When Amritpal surrendered, he was dressed exactly like Bhindranwale. It is a reminiscence of the time when Bhindranwale surrendered at Mehta Chowk Gurudwara in September 1981 in connection to the murder of Lala Jagat Narain. Bhindranwale was released a month after the arrest. He addressed his supporters present at Mehta Chowk before surrendering to the police. In a similar way, Amritpal Singh gave a small speech at Sant Khalsa Gurudwara before surrendering to the police.

Bhindranwale’s family, including his brothers and nephews, lives in Rode Village. The place of his birth was converted into Sant Khalsa Gurudwara, and it was open to the public in 2018. Amritpal is doing everything to match the rise of Bhindranwale. Before the arrest, he was running deaddiction camps. He launched Khalsa Vahir, a march across Punjab, to connect with the Sikhs.

In the late 1980s, Bhindranwale too marched across Punjab, met people, and asked them to take Sikhism and leave drugs. At one point, Bhindranwale became so popular and powerful that people started to attend his courts to solve disputes rather than going to law enforcement agencies. Had Amritpal Singh not been arrested, he would have been walking on the same path at a faster pace.

The importance of becoming a shadow of Bhindranwale is clear because there is a video of Amritpal Singh circling on social media where he was seen paying respect to a portrait of Bhindranwale minutes before the arrest.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmritpal Singh surrender, Sant Khalsa Gurudwara, Bhindranwale surrender
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As Bench headed by CJI objects to the interview of Calcutta HC Judge Abhijit Ganguly, here is what the Judge had said about Abhishek...

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court ruled that Justice Abhijit Ganguly cannot hear a case regarding Abhishek Banerjee if he had made comments about him in the media.
News Reports

Pakistan-born progressive Muslim commentator Tarek Fatah passes away after prolonged illness

OpIndia Staff -
Tarek Fatah would often introduce himself as "I am an Indian born in Pakistan, a Punjabi born in Islam; an immigrant in Canada with a Muslim consciousness, grounded in a Marxist youth."

“Modi hai to mumkin hai”, Pakistanis in Australia hail Indian PM Modi

Leicester violence fame Majid Freeman tweets 2021 Ghaziabad fake hate crime incident, which was shared by Mohd Zubair, to defame India & Hindus

“Khel Khatam, paisa hajam?” Amitabh Bachchan questions Twitter ‘Mausi’

Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: A look at legendary cricketer’s performance at ICC events

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com