Sunday, April 23, 2023
Indian Express journalist Shahbaz Ansar attacked by Muslim social media users for taking alcohol shots while wishing for Eid

In March 2022, Shahbaz Ansar was abused by many Muslim social media users for playing Holi with his wife Khyatishree.

OpIndia Staff
Shahbaz Ansar and his wife Khyati Shree
On Saturday (April 23), Indian Express ‘journalist’ Shahbaz Ansar came under attack on social media for posting a video of him drinking alcohol on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

In a video posted by Ansar, he and his wife Khyati Shree were seen taking alcohol shots while wishing ‘Eid Mubarak’ to the Muslim community. The archive of the tweet can be accessed here.

The Indian Express ‘journalist’, who identifies as ‘atheist’ on social media, was thereafter abused by Muslim users with the choicest of expletives.

“Shove your greetings in your a**. infidel,” wrote one Shafi.

“Don’t stop at this (alcohol). You can say Eid Mubarak while hogging sh*t,” tweeted one Faiz.

Another Muslim user wrote, “First, you are drinking alcohol on the day of Eid. On top of that, you are wearing full clothes but made your wife dress scantily. In that way, everyone can see her figure. This is strange.”

“One drunkard and his ‘prostitute’ wife,” wrote one Shahnawaaz.

“You are a Muslim and celebrating Eid in this manner (by drinking alcohol). Beware of Allah. One day, you will have to die,” one ‘Zaid Journalist’ warned.

“Do you have any shame?” inquired one Talib.

One Ejiaz Hasan went to the extent of using a casteist slur for Shahbaz Ansar’s wife. “Apni ch***r biwi ko Eid ke din to nahane ko bol data (Tell you ch***r wife to take shower at least on Eid).”

Screengrab of the tweet

Last month, Shahbaz Ansar posted a screenshot of a Direct Message (DM) sent by a Muslim user, reprimanding him for drinking alcohol during the Islamic Holy month of Ramzan.

In March 2022, the Indian Express journalist was abused by many Muslim users for playing Holi with his wife Khyatishree.

Shahbaz Ansar Eid
