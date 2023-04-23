On Saturday (April 23), Indian Express ‘journalist’ Shahbaz Ansar came under attack on social media for posting a video of him drinking alcohol on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

In a video posted by Ansar, he and his wife Khyati Shree were seen taking alcohol shots while wishing ‘Eid Mubarak’ to the Muslim community. The archive of the tweet can be accessed here.

The Indian Express ‘journalist’, who identifies as ‘atheist’ on social media, was thereafter abused by Muslim users with the choicest of expletives.

“Shove your greetings in your a**. infidel,” wrote one Shafi.

Apne pichwade daliyo teri mubarakbadi. Saale, Dayooth Murtad. — Shafi Interista🇵🇸 (@InteristaShafi) April 22, 2023

“Don’t stop at this (alcohol). You can say Eid Mubarak while hogging sh*t,” tweeted one Faiz.

Sirf yeh kiyoin tum potty bhi khate huve yeh bol sakate ho. — faiz Ahmed Patel (@faizAhmedPatel1) April 23, 2023

Another Muslim user wrote, “First, you are drinking alcohol on the day of Eid. On top of that, you are wearing full clothes but made your wife dress scantily. In that way, everyone can see her figure. This is strange.”

Ek toh Eid ke din sharab pee rahe ho upar se khud full dress pahen kar wife ko half dress pahna kar uska figure sab ko dikha bhi rahe ho. Ajeeb baat hai yaar. — Aijaz Bin ishaq (@AijazAwalqi) April 23, 2023

“One drunkard and his ‘prostitute’ wife,” wrote one Shahnawaaz.

एक बेवड़ा ऑर एक ताwife — SHAHNAWAAZ (@shahnawaaztwit) April 22, 2023

“You are a Muslim and celebrating Eid in this manner (by drinking alcohol). Beware of Allah. One day, you will have to die,” one ‘Zaid Journalist’ warned.

तुम मुसलमान हो ओर ऐसे ईद माना रहे हों डरो अल्लाह से एक दिन मरना है तुम को — Zaid Journalist (@ZaidJournalist) April 23, 2023

“Do you have any shame?” inquired one Talib.

Are haraamkhor sharam haya hai yaa nahi — talib (@TalibTk171652) April 22, 2023

One Ejiaz Hasan went to the extent of using a casteist slur for Shahbaz Ansar’s wife. “Apni ch***r biwi ko Eid ke din to nahane ko bol data (Tell you ch***r wife to take shower at least on Eid).”

Last month, Shahbaz Ansar posted a screenshot of a Direct Message (DM) sent by a Muslim user, reprimanding him for drinking alcohol during the Islamic Holy month of Ramzan.

Religious लोगों का शुरू से problem रहा है दूसरों पर अपनी बात थोपना. इसी तरह के लोगों के पास जब power आ जाती है, तो वो इसे क़ानून बना देते हैं pic.twitter.com/3LODsvNRDS — Shahbaz Ansar (@ShahbazAnsar_) March 28, 2023

In March 2022, the Indian Express journalist was abused by many Muslim users for playing Holi with his wife Khyatishree.