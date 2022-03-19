On Friday, Shahbaz Ansar, the former journalist at Shekhar Gupta’s ‘The Print’, posted an image of him and his wife Khyati Shree, an OnlyFans content creator, celebrating Hindu festival Holi. And after he did that, Islamists trolled and attacked him heavily on social media.

In a tweet, Shahbaz Ansar, who claims to be an atheist, shared an image of playing with colours with his wife Khyati Shree, who is supposedly a Hindu, on the occasion of the festival of Holi. “Happy Holi to all of you from the two of us,” tweeted Ansar, who is now a video journalist at ‘Unscripted’.

Image Source: Shahbaz Ansar

The tweet by Shahbaz Ansar celebrating Holi expectedly did not go well with the usual suspects belonging to the Muslim community. Several social media users descended on his timeline to attack the video journalist for posting images of the Hindu festival and claimed that Ansar, a Muslim, cannot play with colours.

Some even targeted him for celebrating and wishing for Holi by claiming that Ansar was a self-proclaimed atheist and he should not wish Hindus on the auspicious festival.

Zeeshan Ansari asked Shahbaz Ansar why was he celebrating the festival of Holi despite being an ‘atheist’.

Another Muslim social media user Faizan Ahmad attacked Ansar asking how an atheist can celebrate Holi and also confronted him by asking whether he would offer namaz on Eid just like he played with colours on Holi.

Another Islamist user also questioned Shahbaz Ansar on the need for him to celebrate the festival of Holi, suggesting that an atheist like him should not celebrate religious festivals.

Ejaz Khan called Shahbaz Ansar a ‘fraud atheist’ and made sexist comments against his celebrity wife Khyati Shree by calling her ‘coal gf’. Khan referred to Hindus as pajeets.

Well, it is not just the Islamists who took a swipe at the former The Print journalist. Even wokes jumped on his timeline to abuse the Muslim journalist and his wife, Khyati Shree. One ‘liberal and atheist Abhilasha said that the sindhoor on the face of ‘liberal’ and ‘progressive’ girl Khyati Shree looked out of place.

According to ‘liberal and atheist Abhilasha, wearing Sindhoor is regressive.

This is not the first time that the Islamists are attacking Muslim social media users or ‘liberal-secular’ media outlets for displaying Holi images on Twitter. On Friday, the Muslim social media users intensely bullied the British media outlet BBC and demanded that the British media outlet delete the tweet showing Muslim women playing with the colours on the occasion of Holi.

Islamists attack BBC for celebratory tweet on Holi

On the occasion of Holi, the British media outlet BBC Hindi had posted a celebratory tweet saying that the President and the Prime Minister wished the country. Interestingly, the BBC Hindi had used a featured image of a Muslim couple, especially a burqa-clad Muslim lady, playing with colours with non-Muslims on the occasion of Holi.

Even though the BBC used the image with some ‘noble’ intentions to depict the colour festival of Holi, the representational image used by the media outlet triggered the usual suspects, who took to Twitter to cry ‘Islamophobia’.

Several Muslim social media users jumped on the left-wing media outlet’s Twitter timeline to abuse the media house and accused them of promoting hatred against Muslims. Some users also demanded that the BBC should change the featured image and apologise for their ‘Islamophobic’ tweet.