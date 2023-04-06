On Thursday, April 6, Shahrukh Saifi, who set his co-passengers on fire in a moving train in Kerala, was sent for medical examination at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and will be presented before the court today. Saifi was arrested on Wednesday from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri and today was brought to Kozhikode. Meanwhile, shocking details about the accused have emerged.

Police have recovered notes from Shahrukh Saifi’s possession, the note has some Urdu words such as ‘Badkaar=Bura Kaam Karne Wala’, ‘Kufra’ which means infidel or impious, ‘Burak=Roshan Hona’ ‘Fariqain’ which means enemies, and ‘Maghloob’ which means subdued or defeated, and ‘Do it, Let’s do it’ scribbled on it. The police and intelligence agency are investigating if these words are some sort of code.

Kozhikode train fire accused Shahrukh Saifi will be produced before the court today. The motive behind the attack still remains unclear. The Kozhikode train attack led to three people losing their lives and several others suffering serious burn injuries.@vivekkarindalam pic.twitter.com/KGD84uk48J — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 6, 2023

On another note, a timetable was written which included ‘reading Quran loudly’ and also included a record of his daily expenses.

“Do it. Let’s do it, this message was written on hand-written notes allegedly belonging to Shahrukh Saifi, the main suspect in the Kozhikode train attack,” @roypranesh decodes the details allegedly on Shahrukh’s notes.@priyanktripathi shares more info with @kritsween – Watch. pic.twitter.com/Esd97EMF65 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 6, 2023

Reportedly, suspect Shahrukh Saifi is a YouTuber by profession. Saifi changed his lifestyle in June last year as he quit smoking and started to spend more time in Namaz.

The police suspect that despite having a very small number of subscribers on his YouTube channel, Saifi is thought to have been approached by radicals because of his social media activity.

Shahrukh claimed to have carried out the attack near Elathur by himself, however, police suspect there may have been other people involved in the train fire incident that took place on April 2. So far, the police have noticed that the several statements given by Saifi are not true. He also claimed to have known about Kerala through hearsay while the police reportedly found a list of targeted railway stations.

Moreover, Saifi failed to give a definite answer when asked about the motive behind the crime, further adding to the suspicion of the police.

While Saifi reportedly told the cops about his changed lifestyle before carrying out the train fire attack, his family in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh claimed that Shahrukh Saifi never showed any explicit religious behaviour.

Earlier it was reported that a Kerala Police team visited accused Saifi’s residence in Shaheen Bagh and questioned his parents who claimed to have no information about Saifi’s involvement in any sort of criminal activities. Saifi went missing from his residence on March 30, following which his parents lodged a missing person complaint.

Accused Shahrukh Saifi had reportedly boarded the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train in Kozhikode at around 9.45 pm on Sunday, April 2, to pour an inflammable liquid on fellow passengers in the moving train and set them on fire. The bodies of a woman, a man, and a child were found on the tracks near the Elathur station after the incident, the police had stated.