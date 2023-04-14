Every year, Hindus come under attack when they take their religious processions out and this year was no different. Be it the Ram Navami Shobha Yatras or the recent Hanuman Janmotsav processions, Hindus came under attack as Muslim mobs pelted stones, created arson, and then, blamed Hindus for their own persecution.

From West Bengal to Gujarat to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and beyond, religious processions or Shobha Yatras on the occasions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Janmotsav were attacked.

Even as the intolerant minority went on a rampage, from Islamists to Leftists and even politicians blamed Hindus for coming under attack because they had the temerity to take out their religious processions through ‘Muslim dominated areas’.

While our team reported from the ground in many cases, we relied substantially on secondary reports as they surfaced in local media in others. In this article, we have attempted to document the current status of each such case. While we have provided a summary of the incidents of violence, we have also included the action taken by the police and their statements of the incidents, and in many cases, we have also documented the versions of those Hindus who were victims of the hate crime.

West Bengal Ram Navami violence

What transpired:

Bengal has witnessed two incidents of violence in the past week in Howrah and Hooghly districts during Ram Navami processions. On March 30 this year, stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession from the terraces of the buildings in the Shibpur area of Howrah. This led to a clash between the Hindu and Muslim groups, leading to violence and arson. Vehicles and shops were also torched during the attack.

Several disturbing videos of the incident went viral on social media. A large contingent of police was deployed to contain the law and order situation in the area. The cops conducted a flag march, fired tear gas shells and chased away the rioters.

On Sunday, April 2, a fresh bout of violence erupted in Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. This came three days after Islamists unleashed mayhem during the Ram Navami procession in the Shibpur area of Howrah in West Bengal. This incident occurred when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was taking out a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in the area. Miscreants pelted stones at the procession, leaving several people, including one of BJP’s local legislators, gravely injured. Following the incident, prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended.

West Bengal Government’s version:

Following the Shibpur violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had insinuated that violence occurs when Hindus take out Ram Navami processions through ‘Muslim areas’ and also attempted to give a clean chit to the Islamists by invoking their Faith and Ramzan.

Stating that “violence is not Bengal’s culture”, Banerjee also alleged that the BJP has hired ‘goondas’ in the state.

#WATCH | The incident happened because of BJP… Police have not given permission. In the meeting, they said they will do it in the afternoon but deliberately took out the rally during the time of namaz to incite people: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Hooghly & Howrah violence pic.twitter.com/StQi5FfK2F — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

Hindus produce letter with police stamp to refute Mamata Banerjee’s claim:

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Hindu devotees of carrying out Ram Navami procession on ‘unauthorized routes’, the organisers of the rally came forward to refute her outrageous claims.

The application, a copy of which was shared on Twitter by BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya, also bore the seal of the Howrah Police Commissioner acknowledging its receipt. It was written on March 3 this year and categorically mentioned ‘Shibpur Tram Depot’ as one of the spots on the proposed route of the Ram Navami Shobhayatra Rally.

Fact-finding committee report:

A six-member fact-finding team led by former Patna High Court Chief Justice Narasimha Reddy on Sunday, April 9, alleged that West Bengal Police allowed the violence to go on during a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in the Hooghly district.

The interim report of the Fact-Finding Committee headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy said that the “riots were pre-planned, orchestrated and instigated.”

The revelations made in the fact-finding report are as follows:

The rioters and their backers acted with the active support of the state machinery. The damage could not have been this widespread without the active support of the State government. The evidence points to the active role of the police which allowed the violence to carry on. The police was aware of the procession being taken out from an area that saw violence last year as well. That they did not give protection despite requests proves their role. The actions of the state police seems to have been motivated and guided by the political advantage that could come by due to the appeasement of a particular community, albeit at the command of their political masters.

Saying so, the committee demanded that the investigation of the riots be handed over to the National Investigation Authority (NIA) to ensure that the investigations are being carried out in a fair, impartial and independent manner.

Ram Navami violence in Bihar Sharif

The incident:

On 30th March 2023 during Ram Navami celebrations, violence erupted in Bihar Sharif in the Nalanda district of Bihar. Miscreants set ablaze many houses and shops. Section 144 was imposed in the town after this violence. More than 27 people have been arrested in this case so far. During this violence, the miscreants also looted shops. It was reported that mobile phones worth more than Rs. 3 crores were looted in this incident.

Hindus allege their shops were gutted in fire:

According to reports from the victims, a religious mob in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif set fire to Hindu shops and their warehouses, causing extensive damage.

TV9 has reported on violent incidents and arson that occurred near Sogra College in Biharsharif. In the video footage, it is visible that several Hindu-owned shops have been burned to the ground. During an interview with TV9, a man named Umesh Prasad Goswami stated that ten of his shops were damaged, with goods being looted and set on fire. When asked about the extent of the loss, Umesh stated that his property, valued at crores of rupees, had been destroyed. Another individual also reported that initially his shop was ransacked, following which the gate was broken and set on fire.

According to a victim, the entire incident was carried out by a group of approximately 50 to 60 individuals who were armed with petrol bombs. These bombs were set alight and thrown into shops and warehouses.

He also stated that the police’s absence from the scene gave the perpetrators ample time to carry out the robbery.

What’s noteworthy in this video is that when people informed a TV9 reporter that a temple had also been set on fire, the reporter waved his hand and said, “No, no, don’t show it.” This begs the question, if the mob did indeed set fire to the temple, then what was the problem in reporting the incident and bringing it to the world’s attention? While we cannot confirm the claims, as victims have made these allegations, they warrant investigation.

Eyewitness accounts of those injured in the violence:

Vikas, brother of Gulshan Kumar who was killed in the violence spoke to a media house and said that both of them had stepped out to get some ration and groceries. They were returning home when firing took place near the masjid. Gulshan was shot at and he fell down there. People there helped him reach the hospital but he could not be saved. Then in name of the postmortem, Bihar Police kept stalling till late at night.

As per Vikas, Bihar Police even verbally abused him. When he tried to record the police behaviour towards him on his phone camera, police allegedly snatched away his phone. He was also not allowed to get in touch with his family members.

Witnesses also allege that when the mob was unleashing violence on them, the police administration was aware of the same. They had even gone to the police station to seek help but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

While interacting with one media house, some women alleged that Hindus were leaving their homes. However, eventually, Bihar Police denied the allegations. These women alleged that after the violence, the police entered their homes and took away the men. Women had also raised concerns regarding their own safety. They accused the police of penalising the Hindus, abusing them and making them leave the police station.

Bihar Police statement on the violence in Bihar Sharif:

After the violence, the Bihar police held the Hindus responsible for the Ram Navami violence that took place. Bihar Police DG (Headquarter) Jitendra Singh Gawar, on 9 April 2023 said that the Bihar Sharif violence was a well-planned conspiracy. He claimed that a WhatsApp group was created to coordinate the violence. Police had held the local Bajrang Dal leader Kundan Kumar responsible for the violence.

Patna, Bihar | Prima facie the violence during the Ram Navami procession of Bihar Sharif was well-planned. A WhatsApp group of 457 people was active before Ram Navami. In this, a conspiracy was being hatched through messages regarding Ram Navami. A separate FIR has been… pic.twitter.com/CHfdUeAStX — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

Bihar Police issued a statement in which it said that an FIR has been registered against 15 people by the Economic Offenses Unit (EOU). It said that under a well-planned conspiracy, misleading messages were floated against one particular community. It said that they have arrested Manish Kumar, Tushar Kumar, Dharmendra Mehta, Bhupendra Singh Rana and Niranjan Pandey. They further said that five mobile phones were seized from them which were allegedly used to upload the content.

Bihar Police statement

Politics surrounding the violence:

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav tried to put the blame on the RSS for the violence.

बिहार में सद्भाव बिगाड़ने की संघी कोशिश पर बिहार सरकार की पैनी नज़र है। जिन राज्यों में BJP कमजोर है वहाँ बौखलाई हुई है।



एक-एक उपद्रवी को चिन्हित कर कठोरतम कारवाई की जा रही है। भाईचारे को तोड़ने के किसी भी भाजपाई 'प्रयोग' का हमने हमेशा माकूल जवाब दिया है और देते रहेंगे।जय हिन्द — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 2, 2023

In a tweet on 2 April 2023, Yadav put the blame on the RSS for the communal violence. Similarly, his mother and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi claimed that the BJP is perpetrating the violence. She had claimed that the government will carry out an investigation and then all things will be clear. Similarly, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had called the violence a ‘conspiracy’ and tried to blame BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi for the violence.

Is Bihar Police throwing Hindus under the bus?

When OpIndia asked VHP South Bihar chief and prominent Hindu leader Kameshwar Choupal if there was any truth to police having evidence against Hindus for inciting violence, he replied, “The police is under the Bihar government. When the government has declared Hindus guilty without investigation, how will the police say anything different from that. Police can implicate anyone if they want. They can plant evidence like weapons and can file a case under the Arms Act.”

Questioning the capability and impartiality of the Bihar Police, he said that the Ram Navami violence in the entire state should be investigated by a central agency or headed by a High Court judge. The attack on the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra is a failure of the police. Getting the same police to investigate is like getting the culprit to investigate the matter.

Jamshedpur Violence:

The incident

On Friday (March 31), a Ram Navami immersion procession came under attack in the Haldipokhar area of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand | Stones were pelted during a Ram Navami immersion procession in Jamshedpur's Haldipokhar area yesterday.



Around 5 people got injured. The situation is peaceful now, say police pic.twitter.com/oaSg8Qu4oB — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

The unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the Hindu devotees and injured 5 persons during the attack. As per reports, the incident took place on Friday evening when a ‘group’ of people opposed the Ram Navami procession.

The Hindu devotees recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in response to the opposition by the group. Soon after, the immersion procession was attacked with stones by the group.

A week after the attack on the Ram Navami procession, another communal clash broke out in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur over the alleged tying of a piece of meat on a Ram Navami flag. Hindu organisations protested alleging that the flag was desecrated and demanded strict action against the accused.

According to media reports, the incident happened in Kadma Shastri Nagar of Jamshedpur on Sunday, April 8. Here, near the square of Block 3, some religious flags were put up. It was alleged that some anti-social element hung a meat bag on those flags. Hindu organisations came to know about this through the local people. They reached the spot and started demanding action against the accused. During this, there was sloganeering, after which the people on the other side mobilised and clashed with the Hindu supporters.

Reportedly, a violent mob targeted a temple and engaged in acts of arson and stone pelting against two nearby shops. Additionally, an autorickshaw was set ablaze. The police detained several individuals, and a significant police presence has been deployed to the area. Some Hindu organizations have accused the administration of taking one-sided action.

Section 144 has been imposed in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, following the violence and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended.

‘Stone pelters came out of JMM’s Iftar party’, says VHP

In the aftermath of violent clashes that occurred on Sunday in Jamshedpur, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has alleged that a masked mob came out of an Iftar party to target a temple. The Iftar party was claimed to be organized by Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

VHP’s Jamshedpur District Officer Sanjeev Kumar told OpIndia that on March 9, two JMM leaders Pawan Kumar and Babban Rai had organized an iftar party in the locality adjacent to the temple that was targeted during the violence. He claims that the crowd that came out of this Iftar party, wearing masks on their faces, first pelted stones at the temple and later set fire to the nearby shops.

Speaking to OpIndia, Sanjeev Kumar accused the administration of one-sided action. He said that the district administration had warned Hindus not to play DJ etc. on Ram Navami. DJ units were also seized. On Saturday, the meat bag was hung on the flag of the temple.

‘Chicken is not meat’, Jharkhand Police justifies

Following the communal clash, a senior police official from east Singhbhum, Vijay Shankar, offered an explanation regarding the violence. He claimed that it was not prohibited meat that was hanging on a Ram Navami flag, but chicken, that the shopkeepers had strung from a wire attached to a pole. He said that this was a usual practice, which was used to spread misinformation.

जमशेदपुर में मुर्गी के बचे अवशेष को प्रतिबंधित मांस बताकर जिस तरह से शहर का माहौल अशांत करने की कोशिश की गई वो बेहद चौंकाने वाली बात है।इतना स्बकुछ होने के बाद प्रसाशन को इस बात से प्रदा उठाने का वक्त मिला? इसमें मुसलमानों का क्या क़ुसूर है? फ़ेक ख़बर फैलाने वालों पर कारवाई होगी? pic.twitter.com/URp7Jsnu8Y — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) April 11, 2023

Violence erupts during Ram Navami Sobha Yatra in Malad, Maharashtra

The incident:

Several injuries were reported after a Ram Navami procession in the Malvai region of Mumbai’s Malad suburb was attacked by an Islamist mob as it passed by a Masjid near gate no. 7 area. The Islamists attacked the procession by pelting stones and also forced the loudspeakers to be shut in the area.

One of the locals identified as Tajindar Tiwana revealed that the loudspeakers were shut by the Hindus way before they reached the area near Masjid. However, the Muslims still attacked the procession and pelted stones at it as it passed by the Masjid.

The accused persons booked in the case are Munna Nayatulla Rafiq Sheikh, Mohammad Shoaib Ahmed Mohammad, Faizan Alim, Latif Sayyed, Afzal Sheikh, Sadik Sheikh, Mh Furkan Faiyyaz Ahmed, Ahmed Raza Sameer Sheikh, Mohabiya Ansari, Jameel Merchant, Munna Sheikh, Rohan Sheikh. Apart from these named persons, around 300-400 unidentified people have also been mentioned in the FIR.

What did the FIR copy accessed by OpIndia say

OpIndia accessed the copy of the FIR filed, as per which around 6000 Ram bhakts participated in the procession.

According to the FIR, around 100 to 150 Muslims gathered illegally on the Abdul Hamid Road and raised the slogans of ‘Allah-hu-Akhbar’. Suddenly, one of the identified accused persons, Munna Nayatulla Rafiq Sheikh, pelted stones at the procession injuring one participant. The stone pelting then began,” he stated in the FIR.

According to him around 200 to 250 Muslims gathered at the spot and attacked the Hindu people who participated in the rally. The Muslims pelted stones and also threw their footwear at the procession, causing insult to Lord Rama and his worshippers.

FIR copy

Police confirmed to OpIndia that ‘chappals’ were also hurled at the participants

Police personnel Amol Walawalkar talked to OpIndia and confirmed the incident. He said that several police officers were deployed for the procession and that the Police initially tried to pacify the matter but later took charge as the participants in the procession were attacked with stones and chappals.

One witness reveals Hindus suffered severe injuries, one supposedly incurred a fracture in his nose

Meanwhile, one of the witnesses and Hindu participants identified as Advocate P Raut revealed to OpIndia that the Police also resorted to lathi-charge after the attack happened. “Earlier, the Muslims attacked. They pelted stones and hurled footwear at us. Many of the Hindu participants suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack. In fact, one person has supposedly incurred a fracture in his nose. The Police first tried to pacify the situation and then resorted to a lathi charge. They also beat many of the Hindus amid the ruckus,” she said.

Raut further added that the procession was attacked twice and the Muslim mob raised anti-Hindu slogans.

Radicals gathered illegally at two locations to launch attack

Walawalkar also mentioned in the FIR that the Muslims gathered illegally in the area and attacked the Hindus. Several Police personnel were also injured in the attack.

Ram Navami violence in Kiradpura, Maharashtra

The incident:

The violence at Kiradpura reportedly comprised of bombing and stone-pelting in front of the Ram temple. Videos emerged showing that the decorations outside Ram Mandir in the area were attacked by a violent mob on Ram Navami night.

The mob attacked the outer side of the Ram Mandir and also vandalised several vehicles parked in the area including the police vehicles. As reported earlier, the mob executed the attack in presence of the police officers and also set police vans on fire. The Police had filed an FIR in the case and booked around 400 to 500 unidentified people.

Police confirm stones pelted at private and police vehicles

Following the incident, the Sambhajinagar police arrested a total of 28 accused. Nikhil Gupta, Police Commissioner, Chhatrapati Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said, “A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Kiradpura area. Stones were pelted, some private and police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful. Police will take strict action against the miscreants.”

AIMIM MP confirms stone pelting on Hindu temple

A video emerged wherein AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel himself claimed that he protected the Hindu temple from Muslim protesters. Jaleel estimates that 500 or more persons threw stones at the temple. Jaleel’s claim, made in an attempt to prove himself to be a hero, proves that it was the Hindu temple which came under attack.

The temple was filled with Hindus seeking safety inside, along with several police officers. The rioters were unable to enter due to the temple’s large gate and internal lock. They then attempted to knock down the saffron flag that was up at the entrance.

Notably, OpIndia tried to contact Aurangabad’s Police Commisionerate to know more about the latest action taken by the police in the case, but we could not get thorugh the telephone line.

Gujarat Ram Navami Violence

The incident:

On 30th March 2023, Ram Navami processions in Gujarat’s Vadodara were attacked by local Islamists. Two Shobha Yatra processions of Lord Ram were attacked with stones on the same day while passing through a Muslim-dominated area.

According to the reports, around 200-500 Muslims arrived on the street during the procession and began pelting stones at the procession and the Hindu participants. The Ram Navami procession was planned and organized by Karelibag Prakhand of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Bajrang Dal suspected attack was planned

OpIndia contacted Vadodara city Bajrang Dal coordinator Ketanbhai Trivedi regarding the incident. He was present throughout the procession and also handled all the arrangements. He gave all the details as well as expressed suspicion that the attack was preplanned.

Suspecting that the attack was planned, Ketanbhai Trivedi said that when the Ram Navami procession was passing through the area, suddenly a Muslim man brought a bike without a number plate and collided with a car involved in the Ram Navami procession.

“On one side, the car collided and the youth started arguing, and on the other side stone pelting also started from the roofs and back of the surrounding houses and there was a stampede,” he said. Stones were also pelted toward the idol of Lord Ram but Bajrang Dal workers took precautions and shifted the idol to a safe place.

Was it a premeditated attack?

“During the attack, stones were hurled from the mosque and surrounding houses as well as from the backside of these houses”, he said. “Apart from this, a mob of 20 to 25 people came out of a lane carrying weapons”, he added.

Muslim women shielding other Islamists

The Bajrang Dal leader said a mob of 100 to 150 Muslim women turned around and clashed with the police and activists of Hindu organisations. These women came ahead as the miscreants fled to the streets after pelting stones at the procession ensuring a safe passage to the miscreants.

Vadodara police constitute SIT to probe the Ram Navami violence

The Gujarat police constituted an SIT which, in turn, apprehended several accused, including Istiyan Iliyas Shaikh, who was roaming with a sword, and two brothers who pelted stones from a masjid in the Fatepura area. The sword was seized from Istiyan Iliyas Shaikh, who was arrested for publicly carrying a weapon.

The Police added IPC Section 295A “Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs” in the case of stone pelting on the Ram Navami procession in the Fatepura area of Vadodara.

According to reports as many as 40 people have been detained so far in two separate incidents of alleged stone-pelting during a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra event in Vadodara.

Police mulls buldozer action against accused

In response to the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (Vadodara) Manoj Ninama stated that a complaint was filed against 300-500 unknown people and that the Police is identifying the alleged stone-pelters using CCTV footage.

“There are no reports of any injuries. We have detained 23 people and a complaint has been filed against 300-500 unknown suspects. The accused have been taken for a medical test, after which we will produce all the accused in court and seek remand,” Ninama said.

He added that the Police is conducting a survey in the area and “bulldozer action will be taken against the accused.”

Abdul Rashid Sattar Shaikh snatches SRPF personnel’s rifle

Recently it came to the fore that when the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were trying to bring the situation under control, attempts were made to snatch their rifles. On Tuesday, April 11, Gujarat Police arrested one Abdul Rashid Sattar Shaikh in connection with the matter. The accused was identified through CCTV footage of the incident.

Hanuman Janmotsav violence in Odisha

The incident:

In Odisha’s Sambalpur, a bike rally organised by Hanuman Jayanti Samanyoy Samiti and Bajrang Dal came under violent stone pelting when it was passing near a masjid in the Dhanupali area, triggering clashes among two groups on Wednesday evening, April 12. As per reports, several police personnel, including the woman IIC of Dhanupali Police Station have been injured in the clashes.

Violence during Hanuman Jayanti rally in Sambalpur. Peaceful are sperading faster than Covid virus.



10 police personnel including the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Sambalpur and the IIC of Dhanupali Police Station were injured .



All school and colleges colsed. pic.twitter.com/8QAoByIgmv — Melon Musk🚩 (@melon_musk00) April 13, 2023

After the stone pelting, the violence gradually spread in the area as the angry mob started setting fire to local shops and stalls. The people participating in that rally reportedly started pelting the stones back to stop the attack. However, the violence spread and soon turned into arson and vandalism. Several bikes and cars have been damaged in the violence too.

Over 30 people detained, internet shut for 48 hours in entire district

As per recent reports, over 40 people have been detained so far in connection with the violence. The district police suspended mobile internet and broadband services in the district following the violence. 10 police officials have been injured in the stone pelting. IIC Anita Pradhan who was seriously injured in te stone pelting, was shifted to VIMSAR for treatment.

FIR reveals how Muslim mob attacked Hindus when they chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’

As per the FIR filed by complainant Dhirendra Kumar Swain, who was stationed at Motijharan Chowk on the fateful day, the procession came under attack from around 200 Islamists when it was chanting slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Jai Bajrang Bali.’ They abused the members of the procession and threatened them to vacate the place immediately.

FIR copy

Soon, they started pelting stones at the procession. As per the FIR, the Islamists attacked the members of the rally with iron rods, lathis, and swords, with the intention to kill. During the attack, apart from shouting obscenities, Islamists were shouting ‘kafir log’, ‘sale logo ko kaat denge’, ‘salo ko India wapas nehi jaane denge’, as per the FIR.