Saturday, April 1, 2023
Muslim intellectuals condemn attack on Ram Navami shobha yatras by Muslim mobs

Finally, the civil society comprising the Muslim community of India has spoken against threats of Islamofascism. Read the full text of the letter.

OpIndia Staff
Muslims offering namaz (Representational image source: Hindustan Times)
27

After shobha yatras taken out by Hindu devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami celebrations were attacked by unruly mobs in ‘Muslim areas’ (as legitimised by leaders like Mamata Banerjee), various Muslim intellectuals – academics, jurists, journalists, authors, activists, bureaucrats, artists – have written an open letter condemning such behaviour by their co-religionists. The letter has been shared by various Muslim celebrities – actors, sportsmen, RJs, models, etc. – on their social media accounts.

You can read the letter below.

Seriously dude? You still think this would happen? Wouldn’t they rather play victim and worry about Islamophobia?

And check today’s date.

Wake up and smell the coffee.

Rather, smell the burnt ashes.

That is the aroma of ganga-jamuni tehzeeb.

Pay
