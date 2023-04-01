After shobha yatras taken out by Hindu devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami celebrations were attacked by unruly mobs in ‘Muslim areas’ (as legitimised by leaders like Mamata Banerjee), various Muslim intellectuals – academics, jurists, journalists, authors, activists, bureaucrats, artists – have written an open letter condemning such behaviour by their co-religionists. The letter has been shared by various Muslim celebrities – actors, sportsmen, RJs, models, etc. – on their social media accounts.

You can read the letter below.

Seriously dude? You still think this would happen? Wouldn’t they rather play victim and worry about Islamophobia?

And check today’s date.

Wake up and smell the coffee.

Rather, smell the burnt ashes.

That is the aroma of ganga-jamuni tehzeeb.