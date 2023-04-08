Saturday, April 8, 2023
Stray dogs menace: 5-year-old girl mauled to death in Chhattisgarh

The child, Sukanti (5 years old), was mauled by stray dogs at approximately 6 am on Friday while attending to nature's call. The victim was attacked, sustained severe injuries, and passed away.

Strays dogs attacks in India are a growing concern.
India is witnessing a rise in stray dogs attacks. (Source: Hindustan Times)
A five-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in the Koriya district of Chhattisgarh, in yet another terrible incident highlighting the threat posed by stray dogs. The incident happened early on Friday morning in Baikunthpur, close to Margdarshan School Road.

The police hurried to the scene to start an investigation after learning about the occurrence. The police, based on their preliminary inquiry suspect that the victim’s death was caused by the dogs’ assault. Her corpse was submitted for an autopsy by the authorities, and further probe is underway.

This horrific event has once again emphasized the danger presented by stray dogs in India. In most Indian cities and towns, stray dogs are a regular sight and a serious menace to public safety. The elderly and children are particularly at risk from their attacks.

