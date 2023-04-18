On Tuesday (April 18), Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz took to social media to announce her pregnancy. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

It was accompanied by a picture of a pendant with the word ‘mama’ inscribed on it. Ileana D’ Cruz also uploaded a picture of an infant’s dress, which bore the imprint – And so the adventure begins.

Soon after, trolls began to hound her on social media about the name of the father of the child. One Twitter user named ‘Sunaina Bhola’ posted a meme, which claimed that a ‘missing father’ is a fashion statement in big cities.

“After #Pregnancy news of actress #IleanaDcruz fans guessing for father of the baby. BUT Ileana D’ Cruz be like – I have struggled a lot,” wrote another user.

“Papa kaun hai iska (Who is the father),” asked one Sheikh Zohaib with a smiling emoji. “When did you marry? And with whom?” inquired another Instagram user.

Support pours in for Ileana D’ Cruz

The Bollywood actress also received support on social media after being trolled for not revealing the name of the father. “Damn you trolls asking who’s the father!” wrote journalist Mugdha Kapoor.

Ileana D'Cruz announces pregnancy with a sweet post. She wrote on Instagram, "Coming soon ✨Can’t wait to meet you my little darling."



Damn you trolls asking who's the father! #IleanaDcruz #Ileana pic.twitter.com/yYw6tHG78F — Mugdha Kapoor (@Mugdha_Kapoor) April 18, 2023

“Please let her enjoy this beautiful phase of her life and give blessings to her little one. stop asking about father of the baby. she is not accountable to any of these stupid questions,” wrote one Sakshi Maheshwari

Another Instagram user said, “It’d be great if yall wish her happiness and good health instead of poking questions on father and her marital status. Good lord.”

Others slammed the trolls for not letting the Bollywood actress live her life on her own terms. “People asking she married and who’s the father. You can have a baby without marrying and its her concern who her baby daddy is, none of ours,” wrote another Instagram user.

Past controversies surrounding pregnancy posts

Ileana D’ Cruz is not the first celebrity to be attacked for not revealing the name of the father during the pregnancy announcement. Earlier, social media was rife with speculations surrounding the father of the child of actress Nusrat Jahan. Debashish Dasgupta, which is the formal name of actor Yash Dasgupta, was mentioned as the child’s father on the birth certificate (a copy of which went viral on social media).