Monday, April 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsTaliban shuts down women-run radio station for playing music during Ramzan in Afghanistan
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Taliban shuts down women-run radio station for playing music during Ramzan in Afghanistan

Listening to music, during Ramzan or otherwise, is considered haram (prohibited) in Islam.

ANI
Radio image courtesy pixabay.com
0

In another repressive move, a women-run radio station in northeast Afghanistan has been shut down for playing music during the fasting month of Ramzan, Al Jazeera reported on Monday. 

The radio station, Sadai Banowan was Afghanistan’s sole women-run station, broadcasting for ten years. Sadai Banowan translates to “women’s voice” in Dari. Six of the eight employees in the radio station were females. Moezuddin Ahmadi, the provincial director for information and culture, said that the radio station repeatedly broke Islamic Emirate laws and regulations by playing music during Ramadan. As a result, the station was shut down. 

Ahmadi said, “If this radio station accepts the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and guarantees that it will not repeat such a thing again, we will allow it to operate again,” reported Al Jazeera. 

Najia Sorosh, the station’s manager, refuted the Taliban’s allegations that the radio station had broken laws and regulations by denying that there had been any infringement and by claiming that the closure was an elaborate plot. 

The Taliban “told us that you have broadcast music. We have not broadcast any kind of music,” she said according to Al Jazeera. 
Afghanistan is currently grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world. 

Moreover, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s return to power in August last year. 

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities. Women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health, reported Khaama Press. 

Immediately following the Taliban takeover in August 2021, several journalists lost their jobs. Local Afghan journalists who defy the Taliban’s rules have been detained. 

According to the Afghan Independent Journalists Association, media organisations shut down due to a lack of funding or because their staff members left the nation. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstaliban, music, music is haram in islam, music during ramzan
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,034FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com