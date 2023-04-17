On April 16, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray launched yet another attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) using Hinduphobic Gaumutra jibes. Notably, his attack came after BJP criticised his faction for joining hands with the Congress Party. In his statement, Thackeray said RSS-BJP’s Hindutva is “Gaumutradhari Hindutva”.

Every time I am accused that I went with Congress and left Hindutva, is there no Hindu in Congress? There (RSS-BJP) Hindutva is 'Gaumutradhari Hindutva', they sprinkled cow-urine at the place in Sambhajinagar where we conducted our public meeting. They should have drunk some cow… pic.twitter.com/u5GCY6j9fB — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Thackeray was present at the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) event to show “unity and strength” in Nagpur. The event was organised amid the speculations of a split in the opposition. In his speech, he claimed that the Hindutva his faction of Shiv Sena follows is about nationalism and sacrificing life for the nation.

Attacking BJP he said, “On one hand they read Hanuman Chalisa and on the other hand, they go to mosques and listen Qawali, is this their Hindutva? They go and have ‘Mann ki Baat’ in Urdu in UP, is this their Hindutva? Our Hindutva is about sacrificing life for the country.”

He added, “Every time I am accused of going with the Congress and leaving Hindutva, is there no Hindu in the Congress? There (RSS-BJP) Hindutva is ‘Gaumutradhari Hindutva.” Irked by the reports that Gaumutra was sprinkled in Sambhajinagar where MVA conducted a public meeting he said, “They recently sprinkled cow urine at the place in Sambhajinagar where we conducted our public meeting. They should have drunk some cow urine, they would have become wiser, our Hindutva is about nationalism.”

He also questioned the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha after the latter was sentenced to two years in prison in a defamation case. He said, “When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked questions about the functioning of the Modi government, his membership of Lok Sabha was cancelled and when Kejriwal questioned Modi on several issues, he may be put behind bars any time.”

Thackeray and Gaumutra jibes

Ex-CM Thackeray has used Gaumutra jibes on several occasions to attack RSS-BJP. Recently, in March 2023, he said, “Did our country get freedom by sprinkling cow urine? Did it happen that cow urine was sprinkled, and we got freedom? It was not so. The freedom fighters had made sacrifices, and then we got freedom.” Irked by Election Commission’s decision to hand over the Shiv Sena party symbol to Eknath Shinde’s faction, he said the EC is a “Chuna Lagao Commission”. He also called EC the “slave of the people in power”.

The cow urine jibe

Cow urine jibe is one of the most popular ways among terrorists, Leftist liberals, to abuse Hindus and Indians. Sadly, this was not the first time Uddhav used the cow urine jibe. In October 2020, he attacked BJP with crass, Hinduphobic references to Gaumutra (cow urine) and gobar (cow dung). The Shiv Sena supremo made derogatory remarks while addressing the annual Shiv Sena Dusshera Mela.

Not to forget, in 2019, a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist in a suicide attack, killed as many as 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Kashmir. Following the attack, a video was released in which the terrorist could be heard saying he wanted to punish and kill the ‘cow urine drinkers’ in the name of Allah. The terrorist, identified as Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas was seen admitting that he had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad a year ago. In the video, he referred to Indians as “Gae ka Peshab Peene Wale” (People who drink cow urine).

TMC leader Mahua Moitra is among the politicians who often use the cow urine jibe to attack BJP supporters. DMK leader Dr DNV Senthilkumar S also mocked the BJP-ruled States in the North by making the ‘gau mutra’ jibe on the floor of the parliament.