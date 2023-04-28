In Rajasthan’s Udaipur, a case has been registered against a Muslim man for allegedly raping and forcing a Hindu woman to convert to Islam and have Nikah with him. The 57-year-old accused who has been identified as Ajmal Khan is village development officer in Mewar ka Math Gram Panchayat in Kotra village and is already married twice.

Reportedly, the issue pertains to the Savina police station precinct in Udaipur. In her complaint submitted to the police, the 38-year-old victim stated that the accused held her hostage after intoxicating her. Following this, accused Ajmal Khan raped the victim and filmed it. He then used the video clip to blackmail and threaten the victim.

The victim has alleged that Ajmal Khan threatened her that if she refuses to comply with his demands, he will abduct her 8-year-old daughter and sell her off in a neighbouring state. Amidst persistent threats and blackmailing, the accused coerced the victim into converting to Islam and marrying him on December 17, 2021. Following this, Ajmal Khan not only changed the victim and her daughter’s name but also removed the idols and images of Hindu deities from her house. After their marriage, the accused Ajmal often used to beat the victim mercilessly.

The victim also claimed that the accused had told her that he is unmarried, however, she later got to know the truth. On April 2, the victim got to know that the accused has moved to his first wife’s house. Following this, the victim went there to confront the accused, however, Ajmal Khan brutally assaulted her. The victim suffered severe injuries on her eyes and hand.

After this incident, the victim decided to lodge a complaint against Ajmal Khan at the Savina police station. It’s interesting to note that the accused Ajmal Khan also filed a case against the victim under Section 420. Meanwhile, the police said that they are verifying the claims of both the complainants, and necessary action will be taken thereafter.