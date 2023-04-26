UP: In a bid to implicate girlfriend’s father, Kanpur youth Amin steals his phone to send death threat to CM Yogi

On Tuesday, April 25, the man who threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been arrested by the police. The accused has been identified as Amin who wanted to falsely implicate his girlfriend’s father by giving a death threat to CM Yogi. The accused was arrested from Babu Purva locality in Kanpur.

Accused Amin had called and sent a threatening message over WhatsApp to the emergency helpline number-112 on April 23. In the said message the accused wrote, “CM Yogi ko maar dunga jald hi (Will kill CM Yogi very soon).”

Right after receiving the threat message, the UP Police initiated action and registered an FIR against an unknown person under sections 506, 507 of the IPC, and section 66 of the IT Act at the Sushant Golf City Police Station in Lucknow.

The owner of the number was contacted by Lucknow Police after they traced the call, and he said his phone had been stolen two days prior. Later, neighbors came forward to tell police that a man named Amin devised a plan to frame the father of his girlfriend.

Amin reportedly got frustrated after his girlfriend’s father expressed displeasure over their relationship. In an act of rage, he stole his girlfriend’s father, Sajjad Hussain’s phone and used it to threaten CM Yogi.

According to Anand Prakash Tiwari, joint commissioner of the Kanpur Police, the accused intended to falsely implicate his girlfriend’s father, as he was opposed to their relationship. He was not attempting to threaten CM Yogi. Amin is currently being questioned and will be produced in court on Wednesday.

In a video byte posted on Twitter, Kanpur Police informed that Babu Purva Police has arrested accused Amin and recovered a mobile phone and SIM card from his possession. Police also informed that three cases have been registered against the accused, one of which has been lodged by Sajjad Hussain for harassing his daughter, another case has been registered for stealing Sajjad’s mobile phone and the third case has been registered against Amin for calling over 112 emergency number and giving misleading information and issuing death threat.

Notably, a few days back a Jharkhand resident named Aman Raja had also threatened to kill CM Yogi, Aman Raja had published a Facebook post wherein in declared that he wanted to kill the UP CM. Currently, UP ATS is investigating the case.