In Uttar Pradesh, body elections are scheduled for next month (UP Nikay Chunav 2023), and political parties are hard at work preparing for it. Amidst this, a letter that has surfaced on social media, allegedly signed by Ali Ahmed, wherein an appeal has been made to all members of the Muslim community in the state to stand united and not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the upcoming body elections, reported AmarUjala.

Ali Ahmed is the son of the deceased mafia don Atiq Ahmed and is currently lodged in Naini Jail in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

In the letter, Ali Ahmed purportedly accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of being just as complicit in the plot to assassinate his father Atiq Ahmed and uncle Ashraf Ahmed as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

SS of the letter written in the name of Ali Ahmed going viral on social media (SOurce: Republic TV)

“My father, uncle Ashraf, and brother Asad were all encountered and now an attempt is being made to kill us as well. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is as much a party to the conspiracy hatched to kill my father, uncle and brother as is BJP leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. I urge all my Muslim brothers to band together and neither vote for BJP nor the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming local body polls,” read the letter.

The letter further claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police are now on the lookout to encounter Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Praveen.

It is pertinent to note here that the 51-year-old Shaista Parveen, the wife of mafia politician Atiq Ahmad who was shot dead in police custody, is now on the most-wanted list of the UP Police. Uttar Pradesh police have shifted their focus to tracing slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s absconding wife Shaista Parveen, who has not yet surrendered. She had not even turned up for the burials of her son or those of her husband and brother-in-law. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for any information about her.

In Shaista’s name, there are four cases registered in Prayagraj since 2009 — three cheating and one murder. The first three cases filed at Colonelganj police station date back to 2009 and were registered under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security or will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document) besides section 30 (contravention of licence or rule) of the Arms Act. The murder case is of Umesh Pal.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh is building houses for the poor on the land seized from the mafia in the state. It has been started with the land in Prayagraj vacated from the possession of the deceased mafia Atiq Ahmed.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead from point-blank range in Prayagraj on the night of April 15, 2023. The assassins were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny.

Atiq’s son Asad Ahmed and aide Ghulam were also neutralised in an encounter operation by the Uttar Pradesh Police.