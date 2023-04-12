On Tuesday, April 11, over 12 people, including five police officials were injured in a clash between the police and Left student body supporters at Barasat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. A clash between the police and Student Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) supporters erupted when the Left student and youth wing supporters were heading towards Barasat Zilla Parishad office to submit a memorandum.

The protestors were reportedly stopped by the police near Hela Battle More, following this, they broke the barricades and allegedly vandalized the Barasat Zilla Parishad office. Ten people have been arrested so far.

The Left organized the march to protest against corruption in school recruitment and to demand the settlement of arrears for 100 days of work as well as homes for eligible recipients under the housing scheme.

In response to the left’s rally, the ruling Trinamool Congress announced a peace march on Wednesday at the district headquarters.

While TMC leader and state minister for Forests & Non-Conventional Renewable & Energy Sources, Jyotipriya Mallick alleged the Communist Party of India (Marxist) did hooliganism in the name of deputation adding that the protestors vandalized government property and thrashed the police officials.

“It was just hooliganism by harmad bahini (goons) of the Communist Party,” Minister Mallick said.

Refuting the allegations DYFI leader Saptarshi Deb claimed that no property was damaged adding that they were holding a peaceful rally.

The CPIM also led a ‘peace rally’ in Howrah.

WB: Our Comrades organised a peace rally in Howrah. Comrades Biman Basu, Md Salim, Sridip Bhattacharya and other left leaders were present on the occasion. Police attacked the rally but people resisted, broke the barricades and eventually the rally and the mass meeting were held. pic.twitter.com/Cz7aRsYfE5 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) April 11, 2023

Taking to Twitter, CPIM alleged that the police attacked the rally following which the people participating in the rally broke barricades and eventually the rally was held.