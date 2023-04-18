Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Updated:

West Bengal: Islamic organisation takes out ‘candle march’ in support of gangster Atiq Ahmed

Raza Islamic Mission also gloated over the fact that it was able to draw coverage from mainstream media.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Islamic outfit takes out candle march for Atiq Ahmed
Atiq Ahmed (left), candle march by (right)
5

A day after the assassination of Atiq Ahmed, a religious organisation named ‘Raza Islamic Mission’ took out a candle march in support of the deceased gangster-politician.

The candlelight vigil was organised on Sunday (April 16) evening in Ramganj Bazar in the Islampur district of West Bengal. The Raza Islamic Mission had floated a poster on social media, wherein it claimed that the event was meant against ‘UP police and Gundaraj.’

The ‘social and religious organisation’ also asked the protestors to ‘raise voice for justice’. The poster also bore pictures of the deceased Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed.

Screengrab of the poster of Raza Islamic Mission

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 17), the Islamic organisation announced, “Members of Raza Islamic Mission wearing Black Bands on their Faces took out a Candle March in Ramganj Bazar to Protest Against the killing of Ex MP Atique Ahmed in Police Custody by Terrorists Of Bajrang Dal, RSS And VHP.”

“On This Occasion, President of Raza Islamic Mission, Asjad Raza said that the Uttar Pradesh government has not only killed Two Persons but has also killed democracy,” it further claimed.

Raza Islamic Mission also posted pictures of men in skull caps, holding candles in hand, and protesting in support of criminal Atiq Ahmed and his brother.

The Islamic outfit also gloated over the fact that it was able to draw coverage from mainstream media.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead from point-blank range in Prayagraj on the night of April 15, 2023. The assassins were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny. They had posed as journalists.

Atiq’s son Asad Ahmed and aide Ghulam were also neutralised in an encounter operation by the Uttar Pradesh Police last week.

Searched termsAtiq Ahmed candle march
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

